TDK Ventures teams with VueReal to accelerate microprinting for microLED

microLED innovator VueReal Inc. brings unprecedented throughput, precision, and yield to the multi-billion-dollar microLED industry with its revolutionary "microprinting" mass transfer approach

VueReal's methodology addresses longtime technical challenges that have plagued microLED development. Through their multi-print head approach, they can print the highest resolution displays in the industry at scalable speeds and throughput to meet economic demand – all with low capital expenditure

TDK Ventures seeks to help develop and bring microLED to market with the low power and high-performance advantages offered over the current state of the art organic LED (OLED)

SAN JOSE, Calif, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures, Inc. has invested in microLED developer VueReal Inc. to accelerate and develop their microprinting manufacturing process, enabling cost savings and increased performance for the display industries – including smart phones, watches, automotive display, and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR). With more than 150 patents worldwide and full-stack custom display manufacturing capabilities, VueReal has brought potential robust commercial viability to the microLED market for the first time.

The current display market is valued at over $150 billion and is primarily dominated by liquid crystal display (LCD) and organic LED (OLED) technologies. MicroLED offers the same refresh rates, viewing angles, and material flexibility (for curved screens) that OLED provides, but with reduced power consumption, improved contrast, improved resolution (micron-size pixels), and a two-to-three-times longer lifespan, which improves individual user experiences with reduced waste.

VueReal's proprietary microprinting process transfers and inspects hundreds of thousands of small-pitch microLED chips on an individual printhead. The cartridge printing process is extremely fast with high precision and yield, which can achieve several square meters of coverage per hour. This enables an over 100x increase in speed from current microLED transfer methods, allowing for true time and volume scaling with potential for industry application. VueReal's approach to AR display boasts resolutions over 30,000 pixels per inch and their innovative cartridge design ensures greater than 99.999% yield within one micron precision. Moreover, cartridges are compatible with already existing machines, meaning reduced capex for manufacturers and lower bottom-line cost.

"Dr. Chaji and the VueReal team have created a revolutionary manufacturing method that has the potential to take microLED from the realm of exotic to mainstream," said TDK Ventures President Nicolas Sauvage. "They epitomize the type of entrepreneur we love working with and share our vision for a digital transformation that enables a sustainable tomorrow. Their current dealings with major automotive OEMs for vehicle displays is a huge testament to the work they've put in and traction they already possess."

"Our partners will benefit from the high-yield and throughput of our technology, along with our established and qualified supply chains that will grant access to production-ready processes," stated Dr. Reza Chaji, CEO of VueReal Inc. "We are incredibly excited to work in partnership with TDK through TDK Ventures. Having access to their network and their expertise will only help to accelerate our innovations into the display market."

Cycle Capital led this series B financing round, with Vitro Corporation, Business Development Bank of Canada, and Economic Development Canada also participating. Working together, TDK Ventures will leverage its extensive network, including many of TDK's own business units, to bring microprinting technology to market and foster the digital transformation and sustainability missions that drive their portfolio.

"Cycle Capital is excited to invest in VueReal whose transfer technology can dramatically improve energy efficiency and enhance performance of displays in multiple consumer products and enable the creation of next-generation display platforms worldwide," said Andrée-Lise Méthot, Founder and Managing Partner at Cycle Capital. "Congratulations to the team on raising a successful Series B round and partnering with valuable strategic investors like TDK. We're looking forward to supporting the management team in their next growth stage and see what's next."

To learn more about TDK Ventures, interested startups or investment partners should visit www.tdk-ventures.com

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com.

About VueReal

VueReal is engineering the next electronics revolution by developing and commercializing technology platforms that enable efficient, practical, and scalable production and integration of micro- and nano-devices. VueReal's solutions promise to turn the potential of micro-LED technology into reality by enabling the true-life displays needed by the next generation of smartphones, TVs, laptops, virtual/augmented reality systems, heads-up-displays, instrument panels, infotainment systems, and wearables. For inquiries regarding investment, collaboration, partnership, and products, please contact VueReal at info@vuereal.com.

