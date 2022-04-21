Transamerica Appoints Phil Eckman as President of Workplace Solutions

BALTIMORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces the appointment of Phil Eckman as President of its Workplace Solutions division and member of the Transamerica Management Board, effective June 1, 2022. Mr. Eckman is an accomplished, 25-year veteran of Transamerica who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Workplace Solutions. After 36 years of outstanding leadership, Kent Callahan, the current CEO of Workplace Solutions, will assume the role of Vice Chairman of Workplace Solutions to support Mr. Eckman's transition and drive core strategic initiatives until the end of 2022, when Mr. Callahan will retire. Both Mr. Eckman and Mr. Callahan will report to Will Fuller, President and CEO of Transamerica.

Kent Callahan joined Transamerica in 1986. He has held several leadership positions dedicated to the U.S. and global retirement industry, including President and CEO of Transamerica Latin America, U.S. Mutual Funds and Stable Value Solutions; President of Investments and Retirement; and President of Employer Solutions and Pensions. In May 2020, he was appointed CEO of Workplace Solutions. He also played an instrumental role in Transamerica's acquisitions of Mercer's U.S. defined contribution business in 2015 and TAG Resources, LLC in 2022.

"We thank Kent for his significant achievements in guiding Workplace Solutions to its current prominent position serving investors, employers, and financial professionals," said Will Fuller, President and CEO of Transamerica. "We are grateful for the strategic guidance he will continue to provide to Transamerica going forward."

As President of Transamerica's Workplace Solutions division, Mr. Eckman will lead the next phase of expansion, continuing its successful growth strategy in employer-sponsored retirement plans, employee benefits, stable value solutions, individual retirement accounts, and the Advice Center.

Phil Eckman has built an impressive portfolio that includes a broad scope of executive leadership roles at Transamerica, including managing distribution, directing Transamerica's highest level of operations, and innovating to build new lines of business. Mr. Eckman is a proven leader with a keen focus on enhancing the customer experience and surpassing customers' needs. As Chief Operating Officer for Workplace Solutions, he fostered a customer-centric culture, delivering year-over-year improvements to Transamerica's services for financial professionals, employers, and customers.

"I am pleased to announce Phil's elevation to President," said Will Fuller. "Phil knows our business extremely well. He is close to our customer base and respected throughout the industry. Phil will leverage his extensive leadership skills and deep experience in all product lines to continue our very strong growth momentum and help customers achieve a lifetime of financial security. Phil and Kent have worked as partners at Transamerica for decades and will work together to help ensure a seamless transition."

Phil Eckman also serves as President of Transamerica Retirement Advisors, LLC, and on the board of Transamerica Investors Securities Corporation. He holds the Series 7, 63, and 24 securities registrations. Mr. Eckman earned a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law, and a B.A. in accounting from Gustavus Adolphus College.

Transamerica helps more than 11 million customers throughout the U.S. prepare for a lifetime of financial security with insurance, investment, and retirement solutions. Aegon, Transamerica's parent company, is a diversified financial services group that focuses on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions.

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com .

