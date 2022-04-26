Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB (publ) was held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Scandic Star Hotel in Lund. The Annual General Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Alfa Laval's Chairman of the Board Dennis Jönsson and the company's President and CEO Tom Erixon gave a presentation about the past year and the strategic direction ahead.

In his presentation, Tom Erixon talked about 2021 – a year characterized by strong order growth driven by a global recovery and accelerated demand for more sustainable solutions in all of Alfa Laval's three divisions. The presentation also elaborated on the importance of continuing to invest for the future by increased investments in R&D, new competences and production capacity to lead the development in the company's technology areas and support both Alfa Laval and the company's customers in the work to reduce climate impact.

Income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2021 as presented. The members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO were discharged from liability for the period covered by the annual report.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend to shareholders of SEK 6.00 per share. It was further resolved that the record date for the dividend should be Thursday, April 28, 2022, which means that payment of the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Board of Directors and External Auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board members appointed by the Meeting shall be eight, with no deputies. Both the number of auditors and deputy auditors were decided to be two.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Lilian Fossum Biner, Maria Moræus Hanssen, Dennis Jönsson, Henrik Lange, Ray Mauritsson, Finn Rausing, Jörn Rausing and Ulf Wiinberg were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Dennis Jönsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the authorized public accountants Staffan Landén and Karoline Tedevall as the company's auditors and the authorized public accountants Henrik Jonzén and Andreas Mast as the company's deputy auditors for the forthcoming year.

Fees and compensation

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that board fees shall be paid in the amount of SEK 1,900,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 635,000 each to other members who are not employees of the company. Furthermore, fees for committee work shall be paid in the amount of SEK 300,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and in the amount of SEK 150,000 each to other members, and in the amount of SEK 75,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 75,000 each to the other members.

It was decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that auditors' fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to approve the remuneration report presented by the Board.

Reduction of the share capital

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolve to reduce the share capital by cancellation of the 5,579,492 shares that currently have been repurchased under Alfa Laval AB's share buy-back program. The Board of Directors proposes that the reduction amount is transferred to the company's non-restricted equity, whereby the share capital is reduced by SEK 14,854,300.

To restore the share capital after the reduction of the share capital, the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting simultaneously resolves to increase the share capital by SEK 14,854,300 by way of a bonus issue without issuing new shares. The reduction amount is proposed to be transferred from the company's non-restricted equity.

Authorization for the Board to decide to purchase shares in the company

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors is authorized, during a period up until the Annual General Meeting 2023, to purchase shares in the company on as many occasions as it deems appropriate. However, only to the extent that the company's holding at no time exceeds five percent of the shares in the company that are not repurchased. Purchase shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share within the prevailing price interval.

Complete minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published on www.alfalaval.com.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3552419/1569475.pdf PR AGM bulletin

View original content:

SOURCE Alfa Laval