FleetPride Reaches Over 300 Locations Nationwide With Acquisition of Murray's Diesel Repair of Shreveport, Louisiana

IRVING, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Murray's Diesel Repair of Shreveport, La. Founded in 2016 by Travis and Stephanie Murray, Murray's Diesel Repair provides a full line of services to drivers and fleets throughout the Ark-La-Tex region. Separately, the Murrays will continue to operate Murray's Auto Repair in Shreveport, La., which focuses on the repair of light duty vehicles.

FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This is a momentous acquisition for FleetPride," said FleetPride CEO Mike Duffy. "Not only are we excited to welcome the entire Murray's Diesel Repair team to our company, but this acquisition also pushes FleetPride to over 300 locations across the country. It is fitting that a strong, talented, and dedicated team like the one at Murray's Diesel Repair is the one that helped us get there."

"We're very proud of this entire team for everything they have done to build a thriving heavy duty repair business," said Travis Murray. "With the backing of FleetPride's nationwide support network and commitment to developing talent, we know they will be in good hands now and in the future."

FleetPride has recently renewed its focus on talent and culture with enhanced learning and development programs, continued investments to modernize the largest supply chain network in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, and a differentiated digital strategy delivering customers the industry's leading e-commerce experience as the First Click in Heavy Duty® at FleetPride.com .

"To grow a nationwide heavy duty parts and service network like ours, it takes a committed team that is passionate about serving customers," said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations. "I want to personally thank our FleetPride team members for all their hard work and determination as we pass the 300+ location milestone. In addition to great acquisitions, I'm proud of our teams for executing on our strategic initiatives that pave the way for long-term growth as we evolve from a parts distributor to a technology-focused, full-scale solutions provider."

FleetPride's national parts and service operations continue to grow. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 65+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,800 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com .

