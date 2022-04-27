First Bancorp Reports First Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $34.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $28.2 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Comparisons for the financial periods presented are significantly impacted by the Company's acquisition of Select Bancorp, Inc. ("Select") completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits as of the acquisition date.
Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "Our team produced strong results in nearly all areas of the bank as we completed the integration of Select into our core systems during the first quarter of this year. Core performance measures continue to be strong and despite an uncertain economic landscape, we remain optimistic that we will continue to benefit from our increased balance sheet as the year continues."
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Annualized return on average assets of 1.30% and annualized return on average common equity of 11.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
- Tax equivalent net interest margin remained strong at 3.21% as a result of our low cost of funds and loan yield of 4.30%.
- Increase in average earning assets of 42.3% realized from March 31, 2021. Year-over-year growth in core legacy loans (excluding loans acquired from Select and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans) was $536.1 million, or 11.6%, as of March 31, 2022.
- Continued favorable credit results with decreases in nonperforming assets ("NPA") and a NPA to total assets ratio of 0.46% as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.65% for the comparable period of 2021.
- Total common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.75% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.87%. There were no common shares repurchased during the quarter.
- Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") related to unrealized losses on available for sale securities increased and reduced the tangible common equity by 13.2% resulting in a tangible common equity ratio of 7.17% at quarter end.
- Quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share declared, a 10.0% increase over the dividend rate in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $76.9 million, a 39.2% increase from the $55.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was driven by higher earning assets related to both the Select acquisition and organic growth, offset somewhat by a reduction in net interest margin ("NIM"). Average interest-earning assets increased 42.3% from the first quarter of 2021, with increases in both loans and investment securities. The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.21%, compared to 3.27% for the first quarter of 2021. The decline year-over-year was primarily due to the impact of lower market interest rates and the lower incremental reinvestment rates realized from funds provided by the Company's high deposit growth.
The Company recorded loan discount accretion of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 with the increase being due primarily to loans acquired from Select. Loan discount accretion had a 10 basis point positive impact on the NIM in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an 8 basis point positive impact in the first quarter of 2021.
Allowance for Credit Losses, Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments, and Asset Quality
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million based on changes in the loan portfolio and updated economic forecasts. No provision for credit losses was required in the comparable period of 2021, which was the first quarter of the Company's adoption of CECL.
Asset quality continues to improve with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net charge-off ratio of 0.10% for the same period of 2021. Total nonperforming assets amounted to $48.9 million at March 31, 2022, or 0.46% of total assets, down from $50.0 million, or 0.65% of total assets, at March 31, 2021.
During the three months ended March 31, 2022, under the CECL methodology, the Company recorded a reversal of the provision for unfunded commitments totaling $1.5 million related primarily to fluctuations in the levels of outstanding loan commitments. The Company's allowance for unfunded commitments at March 31, 2022 totaled $12.0 million and is recorded within the line item "Other liabilities".
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.3 million, a 6.9% decrease from the $20.7 million recorded for the first quarter of 2021. The primary factors driving fluctuations between the two periods were as follows:
- Fees from presold mortgages decreased 75.3% to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to the general decline in refinancings and new originations commencing in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of increases in mortgage interest rates.
- Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $976,000 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decline was due to the sale of substantially all of the assets of the Company's property and casualty insurance agency subsidiary on June 30, 2021.
- A 29.6% increase in "Service charges on deposit accounts" and a 26.3% increase in "Other service charges, commissions and fees" were driven by the Select acquisition and related increase in the number of new customers and transaction accounts. Higher bankcard revenues (up $1.3 million or 32.5%) also contributed to the increase.
- SBA loan sale gains were up 40.0% to total $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was related to the timing of sales and the volume of originated loans available to be sold in each period. Offsetting the higher SBA sale gains, SBA consulting fees declined $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year as a direct result of lower PPP-related revenue.
- Other gains amounted to $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to death benefits realized on bank-owned life insurance policies.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $51.5 million and $40.1 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of 28.5%. Included in the March 31, 2022 quarter was $3.5 million in merger and acquisition expenses primarily related to computer system conversion costs. The balance of the increase in noninterest expenses was driven by increased operating expenses resulting from the Select acquisition.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rates were 20.4% and 21.3% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The lower effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2022 was related to higher tax-exempt income in that quarter relative to taxable income.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at March 31, 2022 amounted to $10.7 billion, a 37.7% increase from a year earlier. The growth was driven by the acquisition of Select and a significant increase in deposits.
Total loans amounted to $6.1 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 31.2% from March 31, 2021, due to a combination of organic loan growth and the Select acquisition, partially offset by reductions in PPP loans. Total deposits amounted to $9.4 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $2.7 billion, or 39.4%, from March 31, 2021. Exclusive of deposits acquired from Select, the high core deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic, as well as ongoing growth initiatives by the Company.
Total investment securities increased $1.2 billion from March 31, 2021 to total $3.2 billion at March 31, 2022, as the Company deployed excess liquidity during the period.
The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at March 31, 2022 of 14.87% compared to 15.58% reported at March 31, 2021. The decline resulted from the high balance sheet growth experienced between the periods. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.17% at March 31, 2022, a decrease of 116 basis points from a year earlier, with the decline driven by the higher unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI.
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $10.7 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 108 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Three Months Ended March 31,
Percent
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
2022
2021
Change
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 64,202
51,073
Interest on investment securities
14,258
6,236
Other interest income
649
700
Total interest income
79,109
58,009
36.4%
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
1,771
2,388
Interest on borrowings
460
383
Total interest expense
2,231
2,771
(19.5)%
Net interest income
76,878
55,238
39.2%
Provision for loan losses
3,500
—
Reversal for unfunded commitments
(1,500)
—
Total provision for credit losses
2,000
—
100.0%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
74,878
55,238
35.6%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,541
2,733
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
6,974
5,522
Fees from presold mortgage loans
1,121
4,544
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
976
2,190
SBA consulting fees
780
2,764
SBA loan sale gains
3,261
2,330
Bank-owned life insurance income
976
620
Other gains (losses), net
1,622
(34)
Total noninterest income
19,251
20,669
(6.9)%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries expense
23,454
20,131
Employee benefit expense
5,578
4,574
Occupancy and equipment related expense
4,688
3,949
Merger and acquisition expenses
3,484
—
Intangibles amortization expense
1,017
897
Foreclosed property (gains) losses, net
(80)
157
Other operating expenses
13,324
10,357
Total noninterest expenses
51,465
40,065
28.5%
Income before income taxes
42,664
35,842
19.0%
Income tax expense
8,695
7,648
13.7%
Net income
$ 33,969
28,194
20.5%
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 0.95
0.99
(4.0)%
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
Net interest income, as reported
$ 76,878
55,238
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
697
443
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$ 77,575
55,681
39.3%
_______________________________________________________________________________
(1)
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
2022
2021
Return on average assets (1)
1.30 %
1.53 %
Return on average common equity (2)
11.38 %
12.92 %
COMMON SHARE DATA
Cash dividends declared - common
$ 0.22
0.20
Stated book value - common
31.36
30.78
Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP)
20.66
21.87
Common shares outstanding at end of period
35,639,889
28,489,474
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
35,640,978
28,537,853
CAPITAL RATIOS
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.17 %
8.33 %
Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated
12.75 %
13.25 %
Tier I leverage ratio - estimated
9.61 %
9.60 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated
13.63 %
14.33 %
Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated
14.87 %
15.58 %
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)
Total assets
$ 10,564,419
7,477,826
Loans
6,051,487
4,684,143
Earning assets
9,814,193
6,898,406
Deposits
9,220,352
6,474,115
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,852,296
4,233,740
Shareholders' equity
1,210,122
885,190
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.
TREND INFORMATION
($ in thousands except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
INCOME STATEMENT
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)
$ 77,575
74,552
59,129
59,276
55,681
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
697
707
576
517
443
Net interest income
76,878
73,845
58,553
58,759
55,238
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
3,500
11,011
(1,400)
—
—
(Reversal) provision for unfunded commitments
(1,500)
2,432
1,049
1,939
—
Noninterest income
19,251
15,057
16,511
21,374
20,669
Noninterest expense
51,465
62,789
40,817
40,985
40,065
Income before income taxes
42,664
12,670
34,598
37,209
35,842
Income tax expense
8,695
2,148
6,955
7,924
7,648
Net income
33,969
10,522
27,643
29,285
28,194
Earnings per common share - diluted
0.95
0.30
0.97
1.03
0.99
Cash dividends declared per share
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.20
(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands)
At March 31,
At December 31,
At March 31,
One Year
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 124,785
128,228
71,206
75.2 %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
440,974
332,934
458,860
(3.9) %
Total cash and cash equivalents
565,759
461,162
530,066
6.7 %
Investment securities
3,231,138
3,144,239
2,020,540
59.9 %
Presold mortgages in process of settlement
5,672
19,257
31,869
(82.2) %
SBA loans held for sale
3,630
61,003
7,002
(48.2) %
Loans
6,064,698
6,081,715
4,624,054
31.2 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(82,069)
(78,789)
(65,849)
24.6 %
Net loans
5,982,629
6,002,926
4,558,205
31.2 %
Premises and equipment
135,482
136,092
123,271
9.9 %
Operating right-of-use lease assets
20,380
20,719
16,899
20.6 %
Intangible assets
381,191
382,090
253,878
50.1 %
Foreclosed properties
2,750
3,071
1,811
51.8 %
Bank-owned life insurance
164,273
165,786
107,594
52.7 %
Other assets
159,156
112,556
85,259
86.7 %
Total assets
$ 10,652,060
10,508,901
7,736,394
37.7 %
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
$ 3,593,642
3,348,622
2,430,198
47.9 %
Interest-bearing checking accounts
1,577,197
1,593,231
1,258,500
25.3 %
Money market accounts
2,636,913
2,562,283
1,721,230
53.2 %
Savings accounts
735,659
708,054
567,715
29.6 %
Time deposits > $100,000
543,542
613,414
535,519
1.5 %
Other time deposits
298,194
299,025
220,325
35.3 %
Total deposits
9,385,147
9,124,629
6,733,487
39.4 %
Borrowings
67,415
67,386
61,342
9.9 %
Operating lease liabilities
20,903
21,192
17,354
20.5 %
Other liabilities
61,105
65,119
47,358
29.0 %
Total liabilities
9,534,570
9,278,326
6,859,541
39.0 %
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
723,441
722,671
397,094
82.2 %
Retained earnings
559,004
532,874
483,944
15.5 %
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
(1,814)
(1,803)
(2,256)
19.6 %
Rabbi trust obligation
1,814
1,803
2,256
(19.6) %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(164,955)
(24,970)
(4,185)
n/m
Total shareholders' equity
1,117,490
1,230,575
876,853
27.4 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 10,652,060
10,508,901
7,736,394
37.7 %
n/m - not meaningful
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
For the Three Months Ended
YIELD INFORMATION
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Yield on loans
4.30 %
4.37 %
4.19 %
4.48 %
4.42 %
Yield on securities
1.76 %
1.45 %
1.46 %
1.45 %
1.47 %
Yield on other earning assets
0.55 %
0.42 %
0.47 %
0.56 %
0.57 %
Yield on all interest-earning assets
3.27 %
3.20 %
3.11 %
3.32 %
3.41 %
Rate on interest bearing deposits
0.12 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.23 %
Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities
2.77 %
2.88 %
2.45 %
2.49 %
2.53 %
Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities
0.15 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.21 %
0.27 %
Total cost of funds
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.14 %
0.17 %
Net interest margin (1)
3.18 %
3.10 %
3.00 %
3.19 %
3.25 %
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
3.21 %
3.13 %
3.03 %
3.22 %
3.27 %
Average prime rate
3.29 %
3.25 %
3.25 %
3.25 %
3.25 %
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE
($ in thousands - unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan
$ 1,671
1,912
530
2,913
752
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan
667
703
697
718
589
Total interest income impact
2,338
2,615
1,227
3,631
1,341
Interest expense - reduced by premium
234
261
8
11
15
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion
(73)
(116)
(45)
(44)
(44)
Total net interest expense impact
161
145
(37)
(33)
(29)
Total impact on net interest income
$ 2,499
2,760
1,190
3,598
1,312
As of / for the Three Months Ended
PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM
($ in thousands - unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
PPP loans outstanding
$ 15,623
38,979
66,876
155,515
241,421
PPP fee amortization
1,324
1,676
2,093
2,696
3,035
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$ 33,460
34,696
31,268
32,993
39,566
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
12,727
13,866
7,600
8,026
8,601
Accruing loans > 90 days past due
—
1,004
—
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
46,187
49,566
38,868
41,019
48,167
Foreclosed real estate
2,750
3,071
1,819
826
1,811
Total nonperforming assets
$ 48,937
52,637
40,687
41,845
49,978
Asset Quality Ratios
Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans - annualized
0.01 %
0.05 %
— %
0.07 %
0.10 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.76 %
0.82 %
0.80 %
0.86 %
1.04 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.46 %
0.50 %
0.48 %
0.51 %
0.65 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.35 %
1.30 %
1.31 %
1.36 %
1.42 %
