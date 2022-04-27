PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

PRESTON, Md., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.00 million ($.65 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1.21 million ($.80 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a decline of 17.5%. The decline in net income was primarily attributable to a reduction in revenue associated with the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $29.27 million and recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $667,000. PPP loan principal forgiven by the SBA and principal payments received totaled $17.35 million during the first quarter 2021. During the same period of 2022, no PPP loans were originated as the program was closed, $1.08 million in loans were forgiven and net fee income totaling $49,000 was recognized. As of March 31, 2022, all PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid in full and all related fee income had been recognized.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.05% during the first quarter 2022 compared to 3.45% during the same period in 2021. The NIM benefited from higher PPP revenue as noted above during the first quarter 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

In addition to the reduced revenue associated with PPP lending activities previously noted, net income during the first quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale of loans of $66,000 and higher salaries and benefits expense of $152,000, offset by lower interest expense of $260,000, lower loan loss provision expense of $65,000, higher deposit service charge income of $58,000 and lower occupancy expense of $51,000. Gain on sale of loans totaled $194,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $260,000 during the same period in 2021. The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by rising interest rates. The increase in salaries and benefits was largely driven by a reduction in salary deferrals associated with loan origination activity totaling $80,000 and an increase in deferred compensation expense of $33,000. Lower interest expense reflected the continued benefit of the repricing of the Bank's time deposit portfolio to lower interest rates. Higher deposit service charge income reflected increased transaction-based fee income including overdraft fees and ATM transaction fees.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $576.1 million at March 31, 2022, increasing $4.4 million or .8% compared to March 31, 2021. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $510.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $485.6 million at March 31, 2021, representing growth of 5.1%. Gross loans, exclusive of PPP loans, totaled $361.8 million at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $27.1 million or 8.1% compared to March 31, 2021. Stockholders' Equity totaled $44.9 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $48.6 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS"). As of March 31, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $8.5 million compared to $846,000 at December 31, 2021 and a gain of $39,000 at March 31, 2021. The significant increase in unrealized losses at March 31, 2022 was largely driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during the month of March 2022 as the market attempted to digest commentary from the Federal Reserve regarding its plan to combat inflationary pressures. These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .54% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021 and .34% at March 31, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are pleased with our performance during the first quarter of 2022 given the loss of revenue associated with PPP lending activities. While challenges lie ahead as inflation and increasing interest rates pressure the economy, our team will continue to work to grow the bank in a prudent and efficient manner."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)













Percent change from

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31,

2021

Mar 31,

2021 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,460,176

$ 36,100,150

$ 44,956,382

-48.9%

-58.9% Investment securities 170,059,221

167,167,082

122,078,560

1.7%

39.3% Loans held for sale 551,333

1,879,591

1,414,221

-70.7%

-61.0% Loans receivable 361,769,294

357,800,695

383,048,584

1.1%

-5.6% Less allowance for loan losses 3,879,999

3,892,115

3,675,068

-0.3%

5.6% Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 357,889,295

353,908,580

379,373,516

1.1%

-5.7% Property and equipment 6,675,962

6,879,131

8,196,751

-3.0%

-18.6% Bank-owned life insurance 11,992,749

11,918,526

8,712,098

0.6%

37.7% Lease assets 2,618,952

2,720,578

2,443,106

-3.7%

7.2% Accrued interest receivable 1,416,420

1,344,283

1,484,262

5.4%

-4.6% Other assets 6,481,282

3,119,329

3,044,696

107.8%

112.9% Total assets $ 576,145,390

$ 585,037,250

$ 571,703,592

-1.5%

0.8%



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Noninterest-bearing $ 184,102,127

$ 191,144,058

$ 210,026,953

-3.7%

-12.3% Interest-bearing 309,335,115

303,379,512

263,682,755

2.0%

17.3% Total deposits 493,437,242

494,523,570

473,709,708

-0.2%

4.2% Repurchase agreements 17,098,195

16,104,671

11,891,020

6.2%

43.8% FHLB advances and other borrowing 16,693,796

18,220,887

32,801,481

-8.4%

-49.1% Lease liabilities 2,834,924

2,930,961

2,639,068

-3.3%

7.4% Other liabilities 1,176,330

1,677,656

2,016,381

-29.9%

-41.7% Total liabilities 531,240,487

533,457,745

523,057,658

-0.4%

1.6% Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock, additional paid-in capital















and retained earnings 53,444,088

52,425,553

48,607,166

1.9%

10.0% Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)















income (8,539,185)

(846,048)

38,768







Total stockholders' equity 44,904,903

51,579,505

48,645,934

-12.9%

-7.7% Total liabilities and equity $ 576,145,390

$ 585,037,250

$ 571,703,592

-1.5%

0.8%



















Book value per common share $ 29.48

$ 33.86

$ 31.93

-12.9%

-7.7%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(unaudited)











Three Months Ended

March, 31

2022

2021

% Change Interest income









Loans, including fee income $ 3,916,572

$ 4,763,112

-17.8% Investment securities 659,878

423,879

55.7% Other interest income 7,897

6,144

28.5% Total interest income 4,584,347

5,193,135

-11.7% Interest expense









Deposits 362,805

534,280

-32.1% Repurchase agreements 1,293

1,079

19.8% FHLB advances 91,688

175,472

-47.7% Other borrowings 29,563

34,937

-15.4% Total interest expense 485,349

745,768

-34.9% Net interest income 4,098,998

4,447,367

-7.8% Provision for loan losses 25,000

90,000

-72.2% Net interest income after provision 4,073,998

4,357,367

-6.5% Noninterest income









Service charges 475,093

417,139

13.9% Gain on sale of loans 194,246

260,464

-25.4% Gain on sale of securities -

-

0.0% Other noninterest income 82,262

53,264

54.4% Total noninterest income 751,601

730,867

2.8% Noninterest expense









Salaries and benefits 1,960,659

1,808,276

8.4% Occupancy 462,526

513,208

-9.9% Data processing and software 316,011

312,620

1.1% Other noninterest expense 787,715

839,505

-6.2% Total noninterest expense 3,526,911

3,473,609

1.5% Net income before tax 1,298,688

1,614,625

-19.6% Tax expense 297,753

401,375

-25.8% Net income $ 1,000,935

$ 1,213,250

-17.5%











Net income per diluted share $ 0.65

$ 0.80

-17.9%

HISTORICAL TRENDS / QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)



















2022

2021

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Interest income

















Loans, including fee income $ 3,916,572

$ 4,361,123

$ 5,200,935

$ 4,967,402

$ 4,763,112 Investment securities 659,878

566,608

502,460

485,823

423,879 Other interest income 7,897

13,907

13,540

6,688

6,144 Total interest income 4,584,347

4,941,638

5,716,935

5,459,913

5,193,135 Interest expense

















Deposits 362,805

434,397

490,718

507,708

534,280 Repurchase agreements 1,293

1,375

1,466

891

1,079 FHLB advances 91,688

101,801

109,882

163,552

175,472 Other borrowings 29,563

31,250

32,967

34,341

34,937 Total interest expense 485,349

568,823

635,033

706,492

745,768 Net interest income 4,098,998

4,372,815

5,081,902

4,753,421

4,447,367 Provision for loan losses 25,000

230,000

120,000

120,000

90,000 Net interest income after provision 4,073,998

4,142,815

4,961,902

4,633,421

4,357,367 Noninterest income

















Service charges 475,093

485,620

480,290

445,963

417,139 Gain on sale of loans 194,246

314,859

407,328

337,422

260,464 Gain on sale of securities -

-

-

4,310

- Other noninterest income 82,262

82,327

80,747

64,069

53,264 Total noninterest income 751,601

882,806

968,365

851,764

730,867 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and benefits 1,960,659

1,977,495

2,063,437

1,820,550

1,808,276 Occupancy 462,526

590,861

512,155

508,652

513,208 Data processing and software 316,011

311,239

408,523

308,194

312,620 Other noninterest expense 787,715

883,182

893,689

790,844

839,505 Total noninterest expense 3,526,911

3,762,777

3,877,804

3,428,240

3,473,609 Net income before tax 1,298,688

1,262,844

2,052,463

2,056,945

1,614,625 Tax expense 297,753

247,113

528,699

525,953

401,375 Net income $ 1,000,935

$ 1,015,731

$ 1,523,764

$ 1,530,992

$ 1,213,250 Net income per diluted share $ 0.65

$ 0.66

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

$ 0.80



















Supplemental Data

















PPP loans - net fee income $ 49,492

$ 418,004

$ 1,207,559

$ 832,733

$ 667,482 PPP loans - balance at period end $ -

$ 1,096,939

$ 11,536,310

$ 29,298,232

$ 48,411,520

