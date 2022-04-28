The Habit Burger Grill Brings Flavor To King County With New Drive-Thru Restaurant

The Habit Burger Grill Opens in Sammamish, WA on May 4th

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more announces the grand opening of a new location in Sammamish, WA. Located at 620 228th Ave NE, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' on May 4th.

Upon opening, the local restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering. Curbside pick-up and delivery is available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Convenient delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and ordering ahead via phone.

"At The Habit Burger Grill we are committed to serving up chargrilled goodness with genuine hospitality and we look forward to being part of the Sammamish community! Guests can look forward to enjoying our signature menu items like our award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame and handcrafted shakes, " said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

"We are thrilled to be opening The Habit Burger Grill here in Sammamish. We know the residents of Sammamish will be instant fans of our fresh, California flavor," said Abdullah Jaffrey, franchisee.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. The Habit Burger Grill also offers family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners on the go. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant's dining room and drive-thru will be open Sunday - Thursday from 10:30am - 10:00pm and Friday - Saturday from 10:30am - 11:00pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" and featured in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 325 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 13 international locations, seven in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

