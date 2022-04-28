MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces Leading Chief Information Officers as Finalists for 2022 CIO Leadership Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium today announced the four finalists for the 15th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award . The winner will be announced on May 22, 2022.

For more than a decade, the Award has recognized Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT.

"It is a privilege to announce these four finalists for our MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award," said George Westerman, Award Co-Chair. "The leadership and innovation demonstrated by our finalists will be instrumental in accelerating digitalization and shaping the future of business."

The 2022 MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award finalists are :

Vagesh Dave , Global VP & CIO at McDermott International, Ltd

Manoj Kumbhat , CDO & Global CIO, Kimberly-Clark

Wafaa Mamilli, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Zoetis

James McGlennon , EVP and CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance

"I am humbled to have been nominated for this award and this nomination is a testament to the digital transformation and innovation driven at McDermott by a talented technology team and our business partners," said Mr. Dave. "McDermott continues to be a leader in the EPCI industry through innovative use of technology to transform and modernize how we operate with improved safety & productivity and collaborate with our customers to enable transition to sustainable energy solutions."

"I am truly honored to be named a finalist for the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award and I am extraordinarily proud of the Kimberly-Clark Digital Technology Solutions and business teams for driving digital transformation and creating tremendous value for our global business," said Mr. Kumbhat.

"I am honored by the MIT Sloan CIO leadership recognition. This reflects the impact of my Zoetis colleagues -- including our exceptional technology and digital team who are reimagining animal health through digital and data analytics solutions that power our industry," said Ms. Mamilli. "We are transforming the way Zoetis innovates, operates, and delivers value to customers -- the veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals around the world."

"At Liberty Mutual, our commitment to innovation, collaboration and resiliency has enabled us to stay ahead of technology's pace of acceleration and deliver value for millions of customers worldwide," said Mr. McGlennon. "This honor reinforces our position as a strategic business partner and competitive differentiator as well as the dedication our 5,000 technology employees bring each day to drive transformation across the industry."

After two rounds of extensive review, a panel of judges that includes CIOs, academic researchers and IT professionals selected the Award finalists who exhibit the key traits of a CIO leader in the following areas:

Judging Criteria

Key characteristics of CIO leadership include:

Exceptional Communicator – Articulates a vision for strategic business value from IT and works across the organization to build partnership around this vision. Focuses communications on value and innovation, not technology. Helps all IT staff to understand the business and speak the language of business leaders.

Recognized IT Leader – Clearly demonstrates value-for-money in the management of core IT services – providing the right services at the right price and the right level of quality. Recognized among peers as an effective leader of the IT unit.

Driver of Business Value – Understands the business and needs of the CEO, CFO, Line-of-Business heads and other senior executives. Ensures clear focus on potential and realized value in all IT initiatives. Incorporates IT into business decision-making by participating in key strategic conversations, suggesting innovative uses of IT, and for managing risk.

Trusted Partner – Exercises authority beyond IT itself. Considered a trusted member of the senior executive team, not just a technology leader. Suggests innovative uses of IT to transform the business – and successfully executes the changes. May receive additional non-IT responsibilities such as Chief Operating Officer or VP of Strategy, or strategic temporary roles such as Head of M&A integration.

These criteria are adapted from the award-winning book The Real Business of IT: How CIOs Create and Communicate Value , which draws extensively upon research conducted at MIT Sloan.

To register to attend the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Symposium, First Hybrid Edition, taking place May 22-23, 2022 visit: mitcio.com/register/.



In person attendees, for the first time this year, will gain access to all the events and networking opportunities taking place the evening before the panels. This includes the Innovation Showcase, highlighting 10 outstanding early-stage companies with cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT, and the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award seated dinner where the 2022 Award Winner will be announced.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com .

