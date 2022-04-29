For the Fourth Year in a Row, GDS Wealth Management Hosts a Fun-Filled Client Appreciation Event

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management, a Flower Mound-based wealth management firm, hosted their fourth annual client appreciation event on April 9th. Over four hundred clients attended and enjoyed a fun-filled evening of live music, armadillo racing, mechanical bull riding, and much more at Circle R Ranch. Clients also had the honor of meeting and conversing with guest speaker, Robert O'Neill, renowned war hero and one of the most highly decorated combat veterans of our time.

Robert O'Neill, the man who shot and killed Osama Bin Laden, gave an inspiring speech that was met with a standing ovation. He described the grueling process of becoming a Navy SEAL and a member of SEAL Team Six, and walked the audience through the events of the days leading up to the raid on Bin Laden's compound. Through the course of these stories, Rob reminded the audience of the importance of preparation, strong leadership, risk assessment, and tenacity – life lessons that apply not only to the military but to business and daily life.

After dinner and Rob's speech, clients headed outside to enjoy the beautiful spring evening. Armadillo races were a fan favorite – GDS Wealth Management founder and president, Glen Smith, even participated in the fun. To take part in the races, participants had to crawl on their hands and knees behind their assigned armadillo, blowing on the armadillo's tail to encourage it to move faster.

For those who weren't inclined to race an armadillo, there was another opportunity to interact with the fascinating animals. A three-year-old "retired racer" was brought out to meet event attendees, and he won everyone over with his docile and sweet personality. He enjoyed several photo ops before falling asleep on the table as he received head scratches.

Clients also tried their hand at riding the mechanical bull, and with three different difficulty settings, riders of all skill levels got to attempt to stay on the bull for eight seconds. There were a few spectacular crash landings, but a lot of cowboys and cowgirls managed to hang on until the bell rung!

Clients had the opportunity to meet and take photos with a live longhorn steer who made the trek from Fort Worth to Flower Mound just for this event. He was a gentle giant and thoroughly enjoyed being the center of so much attention.

While all the activities were going on outside, Big City Outlaws played live music inside. Attendees two-stepped the night away to country classics.

All in all, the event was a fabulous evening, and lived up to the GDS commitment to putting the client first. GDS Wealth Management has always made it a priority to focus on their clients and their needs. They deliver personalized, phenomenal service directly to you and your family, and work closely with you to develop a plan that meets your financial needs and goals. This client-oriented service has earned GDS numerous awards, including the most recent honor of being named a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor.

If you are interested in learning more about GDS Wealth Management's team and mission, please visit www.gdswealth.com or call (469) 212-8072. They would love to see you at the next client appreciation event!

GDS Wealth Management is not affiliated with and does not endorse the opinions, products, or services of Robert O'Neill. Investment advice offered through GDS Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser. Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices; also considered are: client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 6/30/21. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

