InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Storage Accessory for Bathrooms (LAX-1398)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep toiletries and personal belongings neat and organized within the bathroom without cluttering the counter or medicine cabinet," said an inventor, from Valley Village, Calif., "so I invented TOILET TREES. My decorative design can be used to store and conceal a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, medicine, makeup, nail clippers, first aid supplies, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides a decorative way to store various small items within a bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing items in the medicine cabinet, drawers, etc. As a result, it increases organization and it helps to reduce clutter. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

