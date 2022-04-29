InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Display Wreaths (WDH-2705)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to display a wreath inside or outside the home or business with a bidirectional viewing of your choice without the use of damaging hardware," said an inventor, from Ft. Washington, Md., "so I invented this. My design can be used to easily support various sized wreaths for holidays or year-round use."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to display various wreaths upon textured and non-textured surfaces. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use nails and screws. As a result, it helps to prevent marring damage to surfaces, and its clear design could enhance the appearance of the decoration. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, the device can adjust to different lengths.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2705, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp