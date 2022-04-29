SCORE Small Business Mentors and SBA to Co-Host National Small Business Week Virtual Summit May 2-5

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses, is co-hosting the 2022 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, "Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship," with the U.S. Small Business Administration from May 2-5.

This year's Virtual Summit will celebrate and honor the resiliency of entrepreneurs throughout the country who are doing their part to power the nation's historic economic comeback.

The free, four-day event will provide small business owners access to federal resources, educational workshops, online business tools and the opportunity to meet other entrepreneurs and chat with industry experts.

"America's entrepreneurs are strong – willing to meet any challenge they face head on," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "We are honored to be part of this Summit and to collaborate with the SBA in arming America's small businesses with the resources and information they need to be successful in starting or growing a resilient business."

The event will kick off with opening remarks from SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. Sessions during the event will include topics on how to coach your small business team to success, how to market your small business, grow sales and transform your small business with technology.

Additionally, the 2022 Small Business Persons of the Year award winners from each state including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, will be honored. The SBA will also announce the 2022 National Small Business Person of the Year from among the state winners represented.

Israel Gweh, owner of Cards of Reflection LLC and a SCORE Princeton client, says she is excited to attend this year's Summit: "SCORE has been a wealth of fortune for my business, myself and future companies I hope to acquire," Gweh explains. "As someone without a background in business, I cannot stress the importance of joining SCORE, getting a mentor and learning all that you can through the various resources SCORE offers."

To learn more about event sessions and agenda, click here. Register for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit here.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Cosponsorship Authorization# 22-1-C. The SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

