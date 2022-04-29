SIOR ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2021 TRANSACTION AWARDS

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, is pleased to announce its Top Transactions Award winners of 2021. Each year, the Top Transaction Awards are presented to SIOR members from around the world who have completed the largest sales and lease transactions with one or more other SIOR members, ranked by dollar volume. In all, 13 different SIOR members won awards.

The SIOR Transaction Awards recognize members who have recorded the largest lease and sales transactions of the year.

"The performance in 2021 by SIOR members is a testament to their expertise and ability to adjust to shifting market dynamics," says SIOR CEO Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "Adapting to change and realizing new opportunities during uncertain times is a hallmark of what it means to be an SIOR."

The largest overall transaction of 2021, by dollar volume, was on the industrial side and completed by Wilma Warshak, SIOR, of Washington Real Estate Advisors, and Thad Mallory, SIOR, of Newmark, who arranged the $160 million sale of 1.1 million square feet of industrial space in Tumwater, Wash.

In the office sector, Taber Thill, SIOR, and Patti Dillon, SIOR, both of Colliers, arranged the $40,817,000 lease of 89,461 square-feet in Las Vegas, Nev.

Additional awards include:

This year, SIOR also celebrated the Top Deals for office and industrial by individual chapters while also including the top 50 overall transactions for both sectors among members worldwide.

As Thornburgh points out, there is a deeper story behind the awards than simply dollars and square feet.

"SIOR was founded more than 80 years ago grounded in a commitment to excellence in the marketplace. That's why these awards exemplify so much more than just transactions. These deals represent a business being able to grow and innovate, hire more workers, or support a community. For our members, every transaction has a unique story, that always goes back to serving the needs of the client and delivering a first-class service."

For a complete list of the 2021 SIOR Top Transaction lists and awards, click here.

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation and adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Today, there are more than 3,600 SIOR members in 722 cities and 45 countries. www.sior.com

