Taking on the Tech Talent Crunch: CompTIA Invites Denver Area Employers to Learn About New Recruiting and Training Strategies for IT Workers

Virtual CompTIA Tech Talent Roadshow set for May 3

DENVER, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers in the greater Denver area are invited to learn about new strategies and tactics for recruiting and retaining information technology (IT) workers, including cybersecurity pros, at a virtual program presented by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry.

The CompTIA Tech Talent Roadshow will examine the current state of tech employment in the Denver market and explore new strategies for recruiting, hiring and retaining IT professionals with the right skills to help any business thrive. Registration for the free program at 11 a.m. MST on May 3 is available at https://connect.comptia.org/events/view/tech-talent-road-show---denver-front-range.

CompTIA executives Gordon Pelosse, senior vice president for employer engagement, and Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist, will lead the program.

"The tight labor market has employers struggling to fill open positions, with tech job openings at or near the top of the list," Pelosse said. "These positions are critical to business operations, from tech infrastructure and support personnel, to software and app developers, to data analysts and cybersecurity professionals."

Denver area employers added about 2,500 new tech workers in 2021, the third highest total nationally.1 At the same time, employers in the region posted job openings for 80,000-plus tech positions in 2021. Beyond the high demand, IT job openings often take longer to fill than other positions. On average, cybersecurity roles take 21% longer to fill than other IT jobs.2

CompTIA research reveals that 74% of HR professionals expect hiring to be even more challenging over the next 12 months, and 67% believe that persistent hiring constraints may become the new normal.3 As a result, a growing number of companies are turning to skills-based hiring, where consideration is given to a broader range of indicators of career readiness beyond a four-year degree.

"It requires reframing not just who we employ, but the ways in which we think about talent development and acquisition," Stanger explained. "Employers must shift their mindset from being purchasers of talent to investors in talent, viewing its acquisition and development as a long-term strategy and not a short-term fix."

1 CompTIA State of the Tech Workforce, March 29, 2022.

2 CyberSeek, November 2021.

3 CompTIA Workforce and Learning Trends, April 27, 2022

