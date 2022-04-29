Walker & Dunlop Announces 2022 Virtual Investor Day Details

Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

BETHESDA, Md., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on May 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will provide an update on the company's long-term growth strategy with a specific focus on the emerging business areas of the Drive to '25. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with Walker & Dunlop senior management.

Analysts and investors may access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tU-5JUYuTxqA43xUpvSFQw

or by dialing +1-408-901-0584, Webinar ID 849 1852 4177, Passcode 814279. Presentation materials for the Investor Day will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-announces-2022-virtual-investor-day-details-301535952.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.