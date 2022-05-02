5WPR Announces Expansion of Men's Grooming Team

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its dedicated men's grooming team, a subdivision of the agency's Beauty Division.

With men's interest in self-care on the rise, there's an opportunity to deploy impactful storytelling to boost brand awareness in a big way. 5WPR is thrilled to be appointed agency of record for both emerging and established men's grooming and aesthetics brands focused on hair and beard, skin, fragrance, and more. The men's grooming team spearheads national and regional media relations campaigns, meaningful influencer collaborations, and strategic ambassador alignments to further support product coverage, company announcements, and philanthropic initiatives. 5W frequently uses trend research and category analytics to develop a deep understanding of today's male shopping habits and accompanying content to best amplify brand recognition.

"Our men's grooming team knows this industry requires a curated approach to media, and in response has developed tried and true practices that secure meaningful coverage and foster deep relationships within the industry," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We know these clients are about more than the products they sell - the mission behind the brands is just as important, and our team can effectively communicate that to the right audiences."

5W's Beauty Division is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities and of course, media. Partners receive maximum exposure through integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer and Professional Partnerships, and Social Media.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

