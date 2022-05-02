CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Akebia Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 13, 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia") (NASDAQ: AKBA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Akebia, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Akebia includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 13, 2022

Aggrieved Akebia investors only have until May 13, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

