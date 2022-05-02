Comerica Appoints Sineria Ordóñez National Hispanic Business Development Manager

DALLAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced it has appointed Sineria Ordóñez as National Hispanic Business Development Manager to support its ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with Hispanic business leaders, entrepreneurs and communities across its five primary markets of California, Texas, Michigan, Arizona and Florida. These responsibilities are an extension of Ordóñez's current role as Vice President, External Affairs Market Manager – South Texas.

In her role, Ordóñez will work closely with Comerica's Hispanic Business Resource Groups, Chief Diversity Officer Nate Bennett, and Chief Community Officer Irvin Ashford, Jr. to strengthen ongoing relationship with current Hispanic nonprofit organizations and community partners, while also fostering new relationships across the bank's national footprint.

"Comerica's relationship-first approach aligns with the strengths Sineria brings to our team," said Ashford. "Her experience and dedication to building and developing relationships with businesses and community partners will enhance our efforts in delivering support and services to diverse communities."

Ordóñez joined Comerica in September 2021 where she currently facilitates the bank's community programing and manages community relationships across South Texas. She continues to demonstrate her passion for serving the community as she currently serves as a board member for DiscoverU and SuperGirls Shine Foundation, and also serves on the Project Management Advisory Board for Houston Community College.

"I'm excited to work with the Hispanic communities and business leaders across Comerica's footprint to create new opportunities," said Ordóñez. "The Hispanic demographic continues to expand, and I look forward to serving as a champion in helping create meaningful relationships that can make a difference."

Fluent in both English and Spanish, Ordóñez graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies, and also earned a Master of Science in Project Management from St. Edward's University.

Ordóñez is the newest Business Development Manager to assist in Comerica's efforts to serve diverse communities. Last year, Comerica named three colleagues to National Business Development Manager positions which included Summer Faussette, African American Business Development Manager; Sonya Trac, Asian American Business Development Manager; and Hassan Melhem, Middle Eastern American Business Development Manager.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $89.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

