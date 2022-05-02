Crunch Franchise, Undefeated Tribe Announces Newest Location in Yukon, Oklahoma

YUKON, Okla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise, Undefeated Tribe today announced the fall 2022 opening of Crunch Yukon, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities open 24/7. Crunch Yukon is located at 11241 West Reno Avenue.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Founding members will receive pre-opening rates with only $1 enrollment, in addition to a Crunch swag bag, discounts on small group and personal training, and more. Crunch Yukon will begin offering discounted memberships to prospective members in fall of 2022.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Yukon will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, Kid's Crunch, tanning and sunless tanning options, HydroMassage® beds, Red Light Therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Crunch Yukon is owned by fitness industry veteran Tony Hartl, CEO and Co-Founder of Undefeated Tribe. Hartl plans to open 50 Crunch Fitness locations in Texas and other states.

"We are so excited to bring an outstanding and affordable fitness offering to Yukon," said owner Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Yukon residents."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group-training program.

If you are interested in working at Crunch Yukon, please visit https://www.epiccrunchjobs.com/ for more information.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

