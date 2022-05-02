Donuts Inc. Expands Domain Names Giving Small Businesses and Startups More Choices to Stand Out Online

Expansion Meets Increased Demand for Descriptive Domains that Lets Businesses Authentically Express Who They Are and What They Do

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing demand for descriptive domains, domain registry Donuts Inc. announced it expanded its portfolio offering to total nearly 300 top-level domains (TLDs). The announcement takes place in conjunction with National Small Business Week, which honors and celebrates America's entrepreneurs and innovative startups, a group that benefits from more choices in creative TLDs. Some of the most recent new descriptive TLDs like .games, .finance, .vacations, and .coach reflect the need for memorable options that help these businesses build a brand that expresses their authentic self and stands out from competitors.

Founded in 2010, Donuts is behind more new TLD extensions than any other registry. Donuts' brand TrueName® Domains is the world's largest operator of new-world domain extensions, an increasingly popular option next to the legacy .com, .net, and .org domain extensions. Learn more about TrueName domain options here.

Many forward-thinking companies are moving towards industry-specific, short, descriptive domain extensions that can help them define an authentic digital identity and positively impact SEO with domain extensions like .studio, .solutions, or .life. Descriptive domains also allow businesses to creatively use both the left and right of the dot to tell the world who they are and what they do. For instance, the domains builders.studio, armoire.style, and xbox.games are not only striking and concise, but they clearly express what these companies are about. In addition, when businesses utilize every letter of their domain name, they make it easier for customers to remember their website and find their business again in the future.

"Companies across industries increasingly embrace descriptive domains, and our continued expansion in the domain space helps meet this demand," said Akram J. Atallah, Donuts' CEO. "We are thrilled to see so many of our customers use short domain names that are authentic, to the point, and tell their stories with a strong impression from the start."

Domain names that contain meaningful keywords can boost SEO. For example, Jeff Pike uses thailandmotorcycle.tours for his company. He comments, "Thailand Motorcycle Tours is a series of high-ranking keywords and having 'tours' in the URL describes the focus of our business. It has put us at the top of the first page in Google search results."

All TrueName domains include free, robust security technology that blocks domain imposters before they strike. When people purchase a domain, Donuts automatically identifies and prevents the registration of many potentially malicious variations of their domain name. This proprietary blocking technology helps protect them and their users from phishing schemes by preventing hackers from registering false look-alike domain names.

For instance, by choosing the domain switchboard.live with the TrueName extension .live, the company is actively protected from 431 malicious variations of their domain name containing homographs, which are similar looking characters based on the letters in their URL and often used in phishing scams. Visit TrueName's Homograph Spinner to see how many homographic variations of a name they can block.

About Donuts Inc.

Donuts Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies that allow people to build, market and own their digital identities. Donuts owns the world's largest portfolio of top-level domains, branded TrueName Domains, and operates hundreds of others for registry partners on its innovative registry services platform. Together, Donuts' top-level domains have nearly 25 million domains under management. Beyond its domain name registry and innovative registry services platform, Donuts enables customers to discover, register, support, and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Donuts, which ranked on Inc.'s 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing U.S private companies in 2021, is a global company with hundreds of employees. It is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with international offices across four continents. For more information, please visit www.donuts.domains .

