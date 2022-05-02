Envista Forensics Announces Neil Goodrich as Chief Innovation Officer

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Forensics ("Envista"), a leading global provider of forensic consulting services, announced the hiring of Neil Goodrich as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

Envista Forensics

Goodrich joins the organization at an exciting time and will step in to develop and refine Envista's go-forward technology roadmap. This includes stepping into the company's ongoing Digital Transformation initiative as Program Executive, where he will work closely with team members from across diverse parts of Envista.

Prior to joining Envista, Goodrich was Chief Information Officer/Chief Innovation Officer at M. Holland Company, a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resin to clients across industries from automotive, electrical & electronics, and wiring & cable, to healthcare, packaging, 3D printing and rotational molding. An innovative and visionary leader, Goodrich's contributions during his tenure with M. Holland included logistics process improvements, the creation of Project Management processes that led to adoption of Agile methodologies, and the selection and implementation of a new, cloud-based ERP.

"We are delighted to welcome Neil to the Envista family," said Christina Lucas, President of Envista. "Neil comes to Envista with a depth of technology and leadership experience, making him the ideal addition to the team. We look forward to having Neil's leadership as we cultivate and improve our technology tools and processes to better support our Envista team members and customers."

On his appointment as CIO, Goodrich commented "I couldn't be happier to be joining the Envista team, especially at this incredibly exciting and integral point in the company's digital transformation. Envista is a company with a long history of providing its clients global industry expertise."

He went on to add, "I look forward to building on Envista's commitment to excellence through implementation of technology initiatives that propel future growth and success for both our customers and team members."

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting services. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, LATAM, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

