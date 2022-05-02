Khiron Life Sciences Reports 2021 Fiscal Year End Results

2021 total revenue increased over 60% YoY to $12.8 million compared to the previous year

Corporation's medical cannabis sales in 2021 increased to $4.6 million , representing 36% of total revenue

The Corporation forecasts Q1 2022 sales revenue of ~ $4.5 million for the quarter

Gross profit increased over 230% YoY to $4.9 million , driven by the continuous growth of the highly profitable medical cannabis segment

Germany and the U.K. now represents more than 30% of the Corporation's medical cannabis sales as of Q4 2021

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), the global medical cannabis leader expanding throughout Latin America and Europe, announced today its financial results for the year ended and quarter ended December 31, 2021. These filings are available for review on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Summary of Key Financial Results:



3 Months Ended

Dec 31 2021 3 Months Ended

Dec 31 2020 Year Ended in

Dec 31 2021 Year Ended in

Dec 2020 Canadian dollars ('000s)

$ $ $ $ Revenues 3,636 2,518 12,795 8,017 Medical Cannabis 2,011 234 4,608 370 Gross profit before fair value adjustments 1,083 402 4,912 1,481 Gross profit from Medical Cannabis before fair

value adjustments 1,068 60 3,379 180 General and administrative costs 5,304 5,842 22,539 26,593 Net loss (2) (19,502) (2,374) (33,129) (24,039) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (5,649) (4,336) (17,379) (18,762) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) 0.11 0.02 0.20 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding 179,144 130,292 164,517 120,294

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or in this case loss) is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measure calculated as net loss before tax as reported under IFRS and adding back share-based compensation expense, transaction fees, unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation and non-recurring items. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" note below for further information and the Corporation's MD&A for a reconciliation. (2) In 2021, the Corporation has reported a one-time, non-cash write-off of the intangible asset associated with the Uruguay cultivation license and will continue to focus on export of finished product from Colombia into Brazil and generating demand through its Zerenia™ clinics and external doctor education. The Corporation has taken the appropriate inventory write-downs in 2021 and is discontinuing sales of the Kuida™ product line, focusing on its high growth/ high margin medical cannabis products and expansion of its medical cannabis clinic network in LatAm and Europe.

Annual 2021 Highlights:

The Corporation continues to benefit from increasing patient awareness and favorable regulatory progress internationally.

Gross margins, before fair value adjustments of 73% on its medical cannabis revenue stream in 2021 compared to 49% for the previous year 2020.

The Corporation continues to prudently manage expenses, with 2021 general and administrative ("G&A") expenses declining over 15% year-over-year.

Key Operating Statistics



3 Months Ended

Dec 31 2021 3 Months Ended

Dec 31 2020 Year Ended in

Dec 31 2021 Year Ended in

Dec 2020

Medical Cannabis







Revenue generating countries (#) 5 2 5 2 Latin America (Bottles) 19,752 3,370 54,651 4,130 Europe (Grams) 45,905 3,870 133,140 6,870 Health Services







Patient interactions (#) 36,700 28,457 140,915 99,145

Management commentary, subsequent events and 2022 Highlights:

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, comments, "2021 was a transformational year for the Corporation, using a unique patient-oriented strategy has allowed us to continue demonstrating quarterly growth, with a strong commitment to improving the quality of patients' lives. Khiron's focus includes creating a meaningful brand that resonates with patients and doctors, selling highly profitable products, creating unique real-world data demonstrating the positive effects of cannabis for medical usage, and finally, diversifying our geographic revenue streams."

Mr. Torres added, "The success we have experienced in Europe so far is due to Khiron's ability to leverage our novel understanding of medical cannabis in Latin America, driven by our health services strategy and validated by the extraordinary evidence we build every day from the data generated in our clinics. Khiron is currently one of the top-selling brands of medical cannabis in the UK, and we have grown our market share rapidly in Germany. We recently opened our first hybrid Zerenia™ clinic in the UK, and we have received excellent adoption from both patients and doctors."

Mr. Torres continues, "In Colombia, growth was partly due to our efforts to ensure insurance coverage for patients by the country's principal insurance companies. To date, in Colombia, our Zerenia™ Clinics have served more than 20,000 individual patients with medical cannabis. In Peru, we obtained key final product registrations ("Alixen"), and we will continue to grow as we introduce new THC-based formulations to the Peruvian market. During the second half of the year, we sold our first Khiron-branded product in Brazil, a market of more than 230 million people. We are currently completing construction of our first clinic in Rio de Janeiro, and introducing THC-based medications, which will position us as one of the top companies in medical cannabis in this country. As we focus on our B2C medical cannabis strategy, Khiron has also decided to discontinue sales of our KuidaTM CBD-based cosmetics product line. Although we are very proud of the brand we created, it is clear that our biggest growth opportunities are within the medical cannabis sector, where revenue is increasing quickly. In addition, the Company no longer requires our cannabis cultivation license in Uruguay as we are currently exporting our products directly from Colombia. The Uruguay asset was purchased in 2019 for a total consideration of approximately 8.5 million shares."

"These significant efforts from our team at Khiron provide confidence that 2022 will continue to be a very positive year for our entire corporation, as we support the well-being of our patients across the globe, and fuel Khiron's continued international expansion." comments Alvaro Torres, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Corporation.

Webcast Details:

Khiron invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the Corporation's Year End and Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call, followed by a Q&A session.

Conference Call Date: May 2nd, 2022

Time 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-664-6383

International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8650

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis corporation with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific, product innovation, and cannabis operations expertise to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Corporation has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Corporation is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/khiron-life-sciences-corp/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

