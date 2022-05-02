OneBill Recognized as a 2022 Top Performer in Billing and Invoicing by SourceForge

OneBill is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill, an end-to-end billing & revenue management platform, today announced that it has been awarded a Spring 2022 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

"We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Spring 2022 Top Performers," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "OneBill showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews."

To win the Spring 2022 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that OneBill delivers to customers.

One of its users described OneBill as below:

"OneBill has been powering our billing operations for the last 3 years. It automated our billing, invoicing, and taxation. We love OneBill for their continuous innovation with their product and releasing new features all the time. This makes our billing operations smoother every day."

"At OneBill, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2022 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We're seeing a lot of people come to our website and schedule a demo after reading our user reviews, and some extensive research on SourceForge. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge."

About OneBill

OneBill is an end-to-end billing & revenue management platform that provides complete visibility into all receivables, allowing you to monetize your products/services efficiently, automate the order fulfillment process, manage channel partners in real time, and have a 360 degree view of your customer interactions, to ultimately accelerate time to market and maximize revenue.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget.

