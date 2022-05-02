PRESENTED BY SHOWCASE CINEMAS, THE HINGHAM HARBORWORKS WILL LIGHT UP THE SOUTH SHORE ONCE AGAIN IN 2022

In Celebration of the Opening of Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing This Fall, Showcase Cinemas Brings Back the Hingham Haborworks on July 1, 2022, Hosted by the Hingham Lions Club

NORWOOD, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the company's official sponsorship of the 2022 Hingham Haborworks fireworks display and celebration, bringing this beloved tradition back to the South Shore! Presented by Showcase Cinemas and hosted by the Hingham Lions Club, the Hingham Harborworks celebration will take place on July 1, 2022, at Hingham Harbor.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing is slated to open in fall 2022 on the South Shore. (PRNewswire)

The community-wide fireworks event, which has been a cherished annual Fourth of July tradition for over 25 years, did not take place for the past three years due to lack of funding, volunteers and the pandemic. Given the event's importance to the local community, Showcase Cinemas, which is opening its newest theater location, Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, on the South Shore this fall, decided to step in. With Showcase Cinemas' support, the 2022 Hingham Harborworks will once again give the community the opportunity to watch Hingham Harbor sparkle under the fireworks as part of local Fourth of July celebrations.

"Community involvement is extremely important to us at Showcase Cinemas, and we are thrilled to become part of the fabric of the South Shore with the opening of our newest cinema location at Hanover Crossing this fall," said Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "At our heart, we are an entertainment company, and we couldn't be more proud to work with the Hingham Lions Club to bring this community celebration and tremendous entertainment opportunity back to Hingham, and ensure the 2022 Hingham Harborworks will once again light up the sky and be bigger and better than ever."

"As the host of the Harborworks celebration for over 25 years, we're extremely appreciative of the support from Showcase Cinemas as the catalyst to bring this cherished Fourth of July tradition back to the community," said Mark Casale, Hingham Lions Club. "We enjoy hosting a time-honored event where families and neighbors are able to relax and enjoy, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone on July 1."

The annual fireworks event at Hingham Harbor is a beloved South Shore tradition attracting over 10,000+ South Shore attendees year-after-year. While the event has been on hold since 2019, the Lions Club has a newly formed ad hoc Harborworks Committee of Hingham residents who are committed to bringing the event back better-than-ever before with increased volunteers and the funding and support from Showcase Cinemas.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing is slated to open in fall 2022 as part of the Hanover Crossing mixed-use development. The cinema will offer eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium with laser projection, Dolby Atmos™ immersive sound, power recliners and a huge screen. It will also offer a lobby bar and lounge and state-of-the-art concessions stand and box office. The cinema will offer the popular Starpass loyalty program, through which members earn 10% on virtually all purchases and receive a $5 voucher with every $50 spent. Children and families can also join the Showcase Popcorn Club, offering special perks like a free movie ticket and more.

For more information on Showcase Cinemas, please visit www.showcasecinemas.com. For more information on The Hingham Harborworks, please visit https://www.facebook.com/hinghamlions.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 810 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.

About The Hingham Lions Club

The Hingham Lions are part of a large and effective organization that serves communities globally. Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service organization. The Hingham Lions have performed many service projects including food, eye glass and winter coat collections and raised funds for eye and diabetes research, as well as disaster relief. The Hingham Lions are known for the fun community celebration – Harborworks and the July 4th Patriotic Pancakes on the Common. We serve the communities of Cohasset and Hingham…Quite simply, the Lions motto is WE SERVE!

Presented by Showcase Cinemas, The Hingham Harborworks will light up the South Shore once again in 2022 (PRNewswire)

