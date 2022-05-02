Quala and Polar Service Centers complete acquisition to combine industry-leading container cleaning and maintenance capabilities across North America.

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quala announced that it has completed the acquisition of Polar Service Centers (PSC). The new organization expands the overall footprint for tank washing, maintenance, and parts sales to the broader customer base.

Together, Quala and PSC will bring the very best in maintenance & container cleaning to the tank transport industry.

The Quala and PSC teams are actively working to integrate the two organizations and bring together industry leading operational processes, safety practices, and environmental stewardship. Customers will be able interact with a single provider for their fleet for cleaning, repair, maintenance, and inspections thus improving utilization and fleet performance.

With a combined network of 126 locations across North America, Quala and PSC will be well positioned to service customers in most service areas. Later this year, the tank washes will be rebranded Quala, and the maintenance facilities will be rebranded PSC in order to eliminate brand confusion among customers. Additional information about these changes will be available in the coming months.

"Completing this transaction represents a significant investment in the future of the combined organization," said Scott Harrison, CEO of Quala. "Our customers will soon see the benefits of an expanded service provider supporting this vital industry."

Jerry Cignarella, President of PSC, said: "The combination of Quala and PSC will allow our teams to work closely to deliver industry leading services to all of our customers. We are excited about the opportunity to drive operational efficiency across all aspects of the business and identify new service areas for our customers."

More information will be shared about the new organization as it becomes available. Customers should not expect any immediate impacts and any future changes will be communicated in advance. Please refer to the website for future updates.

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, IBCs, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 85+ locations servicing the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports. Advent International owns Quala. For more information about Quala, visit our website at www.quala.us.com .

About Polar Service Centers

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSC is the nation's largest network of commercial parts and repair facilities dedicated to the tank trailer and tank truck industry. Founded in 1995, the company began operations in seven facilities across the U.S and today operates 35+ locations servicing the entire country along key transportation routes. Engineered Transportation International owns PSC. For more information about PSC, visit our website at www.psctank.com .

About Advent International

Advent International is one of the largest and longest-serving independent private equity partnerships. Since their founding in 1984, they have invested $61 billion in 390 private equity investments across 42 countries. For more information about Advent, visit our website at www.adventinternational.com .

About Engineered Transportation International

The Engineered Transportation International family of established brands brings over 100 years of experience. A global footprint and local, regional presence enable industry-leading support and products that exceed customer expectations as they expand into new markets worldwide. For more information about ETI, visit our website at www.entransinternational.com .

Contact Information:

Paul Hofley, Quala, VP, Sales & Marketing

500 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 435, Tampa, FL 33609

(248) 219-0012 / phofley@quala.us.com

