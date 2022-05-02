Sendas Files Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI; B3: ASAI3) (the "Company") announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which includes its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 02, 2022. The report can be directly accessed at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or on the Company's website (ri.assai.com.br).

Any investor or shareholder who wishes to receive a hard copy of the report, including the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, may contact the Company by phone at +55-11-3411-7950 or by email at ri.assai@assai.com.br.

Contact Information
For further information, please contact: 
Investor Relations Department 
Email: ri.assai@assai.com.br 
Telephone: +55-11-3411-7950

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sendas-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-with-the-sec-301536901.html

SOURCE Sendas Distribuidora S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.