AFFIRM ORIGINALS & PURE FLIX ANNOUNCE: "GOING HOME" - A NEW INSPIRING SERIES STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX THIS JUNE & SPECIAL GIFT IN HONOR OF NATIONAL NURSES DAY

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFFIRM Originals and Pure Flix proudly present, "Going Home," a new series that follows an inspiring team of nurses who help guide patients and loved ones on the ultimate journey – one of transition from this world to their forever home. It's a race against time as the team must help their clients find peace and wrap up loose ends with compassion and dignity.

Cynthia Geary and Cozi Zuehlsdorff star in Going Home. (PRNewswire)

"This is a powerful and moving show about family, faith and relationships," said Dan Merchant, the creator of the show. "It's ultimately about compassion, empathy and forgiveness. Our hope is that people think deeper about their relationships and realize that every interaction can be a blessing."

"Going Home" will premiere exclusively on Pure Flix June 2, 2022 with new episodes streaming each Thursday for the remainder of the month. "Going Home" stars Cynthia Geary, Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Charisma Carpenter. Well-known guest stars include Vernon Davis, Tom Skerritt and Concetta Tomei, among others.

"Charley has this calling and this profound sense of purpose and we get to see her grow through this season in such a compelling way," said actress Cynthia Geary, who plays main character Charley Copeland. "It was so exciting to play such a dynamic character who was able to bring so much peace and calm during what can be a very difficult transition for families. I'm honored to have the opportunity to portray someone like Charley."

Special guest star Vernon Davis added: "Each episode can stand on its own, but they weave together so well. I knew I needed to be a part of it once I read the script. All of the characters are so relatable and authentic."

As a thank you to all nurses, Pure Flix would like to gift nurses and other medical support-personnel with a free three-month trial membership to Pure Flix. All nurses are eligible and should visit www.pureflix.com/nurses , only on May 6, 2022, National Nursing Day, to start their special membership and discover for themselves the uplifting movies and series available on Pure Flix.

"Nurses are everyday heroes and quiet professionals. I really wanted to highlight all the joy, patience and love they bring into every hospital or hospice room they enter," said Merchant. "Nurses like Charley make someone's last days as comfortable and peaceful as possible and that's something that deserves to be acknowledged and celebrated."

Be sure to check out the trailer for this new series today. https://www.pureflix.com/GoingHome

ABOUT PURE FLIX

Pure Flix is the leading faith and family-friendly streaming video-on-demand service. With thousands of God-honoring and inspiring movies and shows, you can Have Faith In Your Entertainment again.

Pure Flix was founded in 2005 by Michael Scott, David A.R. White, and Russell Wolfe. The company initially started as a film studio behind breakout theatrical hits like " God's Not Dead ," " The Case for Christ ," and " Do You Believe? " and launched its streaming platform in 2014. In late 2020, Pure Flix the streaming service became part of AFFIRM Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, with a mission to stream God-honoring stories to a new generation through inspiring and faith-affirming TV shows, movies and original series.

ABOUT AFFIRM FILMS

AFFIRM Films , launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $660 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, OVERCOMER, A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures, and most recently The Kendrick Brothers' SHOW ME THE FATHER. AFFIRM produces, acquires and markets content that inspires, uplifts and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith through its three divisions, AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation.

Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

