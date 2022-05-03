CMS Energy Announces Strong First Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $1.21 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.21 per share for the same quarter in 2021. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.20, compared to $1.09 per share for the same quarter in 2021.
CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.85 to $2.89* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.
"The settlement agreement recently filed for our 2021 Integrated Resource Plan strengthens our financial outlook and serves as a proof point of our plan for net zero carbon emissions by 2040 in our electric business. As one of the first utilities in the country to eliminate coal generation by 2025, we are leading the clean energy transformation," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy.
CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Three Months Ended
3/31/22
3/31/21
Operating revenue
$
2,374
$
2,013
Operating expenses
1,918
1,583
Operating Income
456
430
Other income
48
44
Interest charges
124
124
Income Before Income Taxes
380
350
Income tax expense
39
42
Income From Continuing Operations
341
308
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
4
34
Net Income
345
342
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(8)
(7)
Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy
353
349
Preferred stock dividends
2
-
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
351
$
349
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
Income from continuing operations per average common share
$
1.20
$
1.09
Income from discontinued operations per average common share
0.01
0.12
Diluted earnings per average common share
$
1.21
$
1.21
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
In Millions
As of
3/31/22
12/31/21
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
446
$
452
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
28
24
Other current assets
1,985
2,151
Total current assets
2,459
2,627
Non-current assets
Plant, property, and equipment
22,540
22,352
Other non-current assets
3,741
3,774
Total Assets
$
28,740
$
28,753
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities (1)
$
1,432
$
1,822
Non-current liabilities (1)
7,430
7,269
Capitalization
Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)
Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)
12,201
12,200
Non-recourse debt
74
76
Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)
12,275
12,276
Preferred stock and securities
224
224
Noncontrolling interests
551
557
Common stockholders' equity
6,630
6,407
Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)
19,680
19,464
Securitization debt (2)
198
198
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
28,740
$
28,753
(1)
Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.
(2)
Includes current and non-current portions.
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
In Millions
Three Months Ended
3/31/22
3/31/21
Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts
$
476
$
185
Net cash provided by operating activities
707
832
Net cash used in investing activities
(539)
(283)
Cash flows from operating and investing activities
168
549
Net cash used in financing activities
(170)
(210)
Total Cash Flows
$
(2)
$
339
End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts
$
474
$
524
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Three Months Ended
3/31/22
3/31/21
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
351
$
349
Reconciling items:
Disposal of discontinued operations gain
(5)
-
Tax impact
1
-
Discontinued operations income
-
(43)
Tax impact
-
9
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**
(1)
(1)
Tax impact
*
*
Adjusted net income – non-GAAP
$
346
$
314
Average Common Shares Outstanding
Diluted
289.9
289.1
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
Reported net income per share
$
1.21
$
1.21
Reconciling items:
Disposal of discontinued operations gain
(0.01)
-
Tax impact
*
-
Discontinued operations income
-
(0.15)
Tax impact
-
0.03
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**
(*)
(*)
Tax impact
*
*
Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP
$
1.20
$
1.09
*
Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.
**
Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense.
Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.
