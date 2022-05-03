Erin Scraper Named Chief Operating Officer of Aware Recovery Care

WALLINGFORD, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care today announced it has appointed Erin Scraper as its new Chief Operating Officer. She will work closely with President, Dr. Andrea Auxier, to ensure daily operations run smoothly to support the new CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer's vision and strategy for the company.

"Erin's knowledge of our company and our industry will be imperative to the continued growth of the company."

Prior to joining Aware in February 2021 as Chief Strategy Officer, Scraper held various executive leadership positions in operations, quality, and strategy throughout her more than 18 years in the healthcare industry, with the last seven years focused on behavioral healthcare. Her extensive background includes deep knowledge on both the provider and payor sectors.

She has a bachelor's degree in business with an emphasis in marketing from Emporia State University. Additionally, she is a fellow of the University of Kansas Medical Center CHC Executive Fellowship Program and is a certified Project Management Professional.

"As Aware dreams big to remove barriers that prevent families from finding hope and help for addiction, it is imperative that our vision is backed by action," said Dr. Holzer. "Erin has the experience to help us improve access to vital services so that clients can achieve and maintain recovery."

"Erin's knowledge of our company and our industry will be imperative to the continued growth of the company, " said Dr. Auxier. "As more people turn to us to help them at their most vulnerable moment, the onus is on us to be excellent. I, and many others, look forward to working side-by-side with Erin to do just that."

About Aware Recovery Care

Aware Recovery Care is a mission-driven company challenging traditional approaches to the treatment of Substance Use Disorder (SUD). A pioneer in In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT™), Aware delivers evidence-based, personalized service. Led by a multidisciplinary team of professionals and paraprofessionals, the unique 52-week program is designed for impact, reaching clients and their families in their homes and communities. Aware's high-touch model improves the lives of people affected by addiction and creates irrefutable value for managed care plans and employers. Aware's outcomes clearly demonstrate that sustained recovery is achieved through deeper trust and genuine partnership.

In early 2021, Aware received an investment by Health Enterprise Partners (HEP), a growth equity firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in the United States. Aware now operates in nine states (CT, MA, RI, NH, ME, VA, OH, IN, FL) and is poised for hyper-growth and national expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders.

