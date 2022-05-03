Fast Company Names Censia a 2022 World Changing Ideas Honorable Mention

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia Talent Intelligence is an honorable mention in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the AI & Data category. The Awards focused on companies that support the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

Censia secured the honorable mention for its work in eliminating bias and providing greater opportunities to the global workforce. Censia's Talent Intelligence methodology is unique in that it gathers, cleans, and structures data on people, companies, industries, and economies, and then uses advanced ethical AI to organize the world's talent data and make it easy to find, keep, and grow the talent that changes the world.

In its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, Fast Company has added several new categories this year, including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

"We are incredibly honored to exist among such innovative companies and that Fast Company included Censia Talent Intelligence in their list of World Changing Ideas," says Joanna Riley, CEO, and Co-Founder of Censia. "The world of talent is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate and companies need AI to stay competitive. I am proud that our company has created a truly impactful means of delivering the best talent intelligence and data."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Censia harnesses the power of deep system intelligence applied to an exceptional master dataset to recruit, develop, and retain a high-quality, diverse workforce and forecast future talent needs. We supercharge talent decisions across multiple industries for the world's hottest companies. For more information, visit www.censia.com .

