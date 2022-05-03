Former VP of Local Store Marketing for Marco's Pizza, Joins PizzaForno

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Concept Hires Chief Marketing Officer to Spearhead U.S. Expansion, First Up San Diego, Houston and New Orleans

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaForno, one of North America's only automated pizzerias, appoints Jason Lowder, former Vice President of Local Store Marketing at Marco's Pizza, as Chief Marketing Officer. As U.S. expansion heats up, Lowder joins as the revolutionary brand with exclusive distribution rights, prepares to launch in San Diego, Houston and New Orleans by Q2.

Passionate for the lucrative pizza industry and focused on building strategic local marketing programs designed with the entrepreneur and community in mind, Lowder will help accelerate PizzaForno's U.S. footprint. Lowder brings years of sales, marketing and development experience, to the innovative brand. He and his team at Marco's Pizza, took the brand from 250 stores to over 900-plus.

"Jason joins our team with a proven track record of success when it comes to developing and growing pizza concepts," said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "As we continue to break into major U.S. markets, we know that Jason's background in grand openings, franchising and multi-unit ownership will turn our easy-to-scale business model into the next fastest growing pizza brand."

The new CMO relates to the growth-minded investors who are seeking to scale with PizzaForno, as he too is an entrepreneur, owning his own marketing and consulting company for 17 years and a former Marco's Pizza franchisee.

"It's good to be in the pizza business as people will always enjoy the shareable food. In fact, I had first inquired about the licensee opportunity for myself with PizzaForno. Upon hearing more about the influx of leads and the accelerated U.S. expansion plans, the opportunity to be a part of it at the leadership level was a cultural fit," said Jason Lowder, CMO of PizzaForno. "I immediately felt the passion the existing corporate team and licensees have for what they do and when an organization loves what they do, the results will come."

PizzaForno projects to open a minimum of 50 units in the U.S. by yearend. As PizzaForno expands throughout California, Texas, and Louisiana, potential licensees now have the chance to be one of the first to break into the registered U.S. markets with the high-demand, turnkey business opportunity. PizzaForno not only offers a high ROI but has the ability to operate 24/7 with zero on-site labor costs, limited waste and gives the option for licensees to scale quickly.

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with high quality ingredients, with an authentic approach. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno exclusively owns all North American distribution rights for the technology. The brand is rapidly growing throughout North America and backed by a landmark partnership with one of the leading food service providers, Aramark. The agreement is set to bring cutting-edge food innovation and a quality meal solution to various facilities with technology, sustainability, safety, and convenience at the forefront. PizzaForno currently has 40 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed – with the first U.S. locations already established in Michigan. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

