Magnachip Reports Results for First Quarter 2022

- Revenue of $104.1 million was down 5.7% sequentially and down 15.4% year-over-year (YoY). The decrease was mainly due to a 29.3% sequential decline in Display solutions revenue as a result of continued severe supply shortage of 28nm 12" OLED wafers, partially offset by record revenue in our Power solutions business, which was up 11.4% sequentially and 20.0% YoY on strong demand in premium products.
- Gross profit margin was 37.5%, up 250 basis points from Q4 and up over 960 basis points from Q1 a year ago. The YoY increase was primarily attributable to an improved product mix, combined with an increase in average selling price under a favorable pricing environment. Sequentially, Q1 benefited by approximately 200 basis points from the timing mismatch of lower cost 12" wafers purchased in a prior period and sold in Q1.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.20.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.28.
SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
Commenting on the results for the first quarter of 2022, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "In Q1, we reported revenue of $104.1 million and non-GAAP EPS of 28 cents, which was an increase of 27% year-over-year bolstered by a strong gross profit margin. As expected, OLED revenue remained severely impacted by the shortage of 28nm 12-inch wafer supply; however, this impact was somewhat offset by strength in our Power solutions business, which achieved yet another record quarterly revenue."
YJ Kim continued, "Looking forward, the ongoing lockdowns in China has added new challenges to an already stressed supply chain. Despite the current macro issues, which may limit our near-term growth, our recent design tractions with an existing OLED customer, broadening customer base, and new wafer capacity later this year give us confidence and optimism about our long-term growth."
Q1 2022 Financial Highlights
In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data
GAAP
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q/Q change
Q1 2021
Y/Y change
Revenues
Standard Products Business
Display Solutions
29,185
41,298
down
29.3
%
58,895
down
50.4
%
Power Solutions
64,825
58,212
up
11.4
%
54,011
up
20.0
%
Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)
10,083
10,825
down
6.9
%
10,113
down
0.3
%
Gross Profit Margin
37.5
%
35.0
%
up
2.5
%
pts
27.9
%
up
9.6
%
pts
Operating Income (Loss)(2)
12,879
63,870
down
79.8
%
(2,091)
up
n/a
Net Income (Loss)
9,528
53,611
down
82.2
%
(7,473)
up
n/a
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
0.21
1.16
down
81.9
%
(0.19)
up
n/a
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
0.20
1.12
down
82.1
%
(0.19)
up
n/a
In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data
Non-GAAP(3)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q/Q change
Q1 2021
Y/Y change
Adjusted Operating Income
14,517
14,421
up
0.7
%
9,971
up
45.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA
18,755
18,144
up
3.4
%
13,504
up
38.9
%
Adjusted Net Income
12,936
14,606
down
11.4
%
9,346
up
38.4
%
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted
0.28
0.31
down
9.7
%
0.22
up
27.3
%
___________
(1)
Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.
(2)
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, operating income of $63.9 million included net gain of $49.4 million that represented $70.2 million income from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $20.8 million incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction.
(3)
Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.
Q2 2022 Financial Guidance
Our near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints, especially for 28nm 12" wafers. While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, Magnachip currently expects:
- Revenue to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million, including about $9.5 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
- Gross profit margin to be in the range of 33% to 35%.
Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on May 3, 2022 to discuss its financial results. The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472 in US/Canada. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 2619959. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the start time to ensure a timely connection. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the company's website at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on May 10, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 2619959.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including second quarter 2022 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's second quarter 2022 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus and governmental lock-downs or other measures implemented in response thereto, other outbreaks of disease, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, recessions, economic instability or civil unrest; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs, as well as impacting demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity or supply constraints; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors, including those related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2022 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,150 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Revenues:
Net sales – standard products business
$
94,010
$
99,510
$
112,906
Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services
10,083
10,825
10,113
Total revenues
104,093
110,335
123,019
Cost of sales:
Cost of sales – standard products business
56,080
62,206
79,247
Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services
9,017
9,525
9,390
Total cost of sales
65,097
71,731
88,637
Gross profit
38,996
38,604
34,382
Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales
40.3
%
37.5
%
29.8
%
Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues
37.5
%
35.0
%
27.9
%
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
14,163
13,255
12,634
Research and development expenses
11,954
12,197
13,423
Merger-related costs (income), net
—
(49,369)
9,831
Other charges, net
—
(1,349)
585
Total operating expenses (income)
26,117
(25,266)
36,473
Operating income (loss)
12,879
63,870
(2,091)
Interest expense
(111)
(132)
(1,041)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
(690)
147
(4,671)
Other income, net
933
947
620
Income (loss) before income tax expense
13,011
64,832
(7,183)
Income tax expense
3,483
11,221
290
Net income (loss)
$
9,528
$
53,611
$
(7,473)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share—
$
0.21
$
1.16
$
(0.19)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—
$
0.20
$
1.12
$
(0.19)
Weighted average number of shares—
Basic
45,603,208
46,369,520
40,292,838
Diluted
46,693,294
47,691,816
40,292,838
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 284,921
$ 279,547
Accounts receivable, net
51,208
50,954
Inventories, net
36,947
39,370
Other receivables
26,121
25,895
Prepaid expenses
9,124
7,675
Hedge collateral
4,060
3,060
Other current assets
9,262
2,619
Total current assets
421,643
409,120
Property, plant and equipment, net
102,675
107,882
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,719
4,275
Intangible assets, net
2,203
2,377
Long-term prepaid expenses
6,771
8,243
Deferred income taxes
40,246
41,095
Other non-current assets
10,608
10,662
Total assets
$ 587,865
$ 583,654
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 37,566
$ 37,593
Other accounts payable
7,707
6,289
Accrued expenses
20,573
20,071
Accrued income taxes
9,361
11,823
Operating lease liabilities
2,223
2,323
Other current liabilities
6,989
7,382
Total current liabilities
84,419
85,481
Accrued severance benefits, net
32,572
33,064
Non-current operating lease liabilities
1,496
1,952
Other non-current liabilities
8,216
10,395
Total liabilities
126,703
130,892
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,225,441 shares issued and
562
559
Additional paid-in capital
261,830
241,197
Retained earnings
353,070
343,542
Treasury stock, 11,331,056 shares at March 31, 2022 and 10,246,016 shares at December 31, 2021, respectively
(148,523 )
(130,306 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,777 )
(2,230 )
Total stockholders' equity
461,162
452,762
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 587,865
$ 583,654
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 9,528
$ (7,473 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
3,891
3,448
Provision for severance benefits
1,670
1,771
Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount
—
261
Loss on foreign currency, net
6,380
14,873
Provision for inventory reserves
145
1,504
Stock-based compensation
1,638
1,646
Other, net
161
154
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable, net
(1,213 )
9,794
Inventories
1,456
6,071
Other receivables
667
(1,438 )
Other current assets
(6,829 )
5,427
Accounts payable
538
(7,701 )
Other accounts payable
(702 )
1,570
Accrued expenses
187
2,393
Accrued income taxes
(2,346 )
(10,700 )
Other current liabilities
(711 )
1,087
Other non-current liabilities
(73 )
18
Payment of severance benefits
(1,389 )
(1,493 )
Other, net
(178 )
12
Net cash provided by operating activities
12,820
21,224
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral
1,829
—
Payment of hedge collateral
(2,891 )
—
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(944 )
(1,082 )
Payment for intellectual property registration
(59 )
(171 )
Other, net
(77 )
(111 )
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,142 )
(1,364 )
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,781
2,538
Acquisition of treasury stock
(830 )
(1,540 )
Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement
(134 )
(144 )
Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities
(16 )
(16 )
Net cash provided by financing activities
801
838
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(6,105 )
(10,444 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
5,374
10,254
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
279,547
279,940
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 284,921
$ 290,194
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Operating income (loss)
$
12,879
$
63,870
$
(2,091)
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense
1,638
1,648
1,646
Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions
—
(379)
—
Merger-related costs (income), net
—
(49,369)
9,831
Other charges, net
—
(1,349)
585
Adjusted Operating Income
$
14,517
$
14,421
$
9,971
We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iii) Merger-related costs (income), net and (iv) Other charges, net.
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $49,369 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $20,831 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018), partially offset by $70 thousand of non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recorded $9,831 thousand non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction. For the same period, we also recorded $585 thousand non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests.
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Net income (loss)
$
9,528
$
53,611
$
(7,473)
Adjustments:
Interest expense (income), net
(604)
(726)
420
Income tax expense
3,483
11,221
290
Depreciation and amortization
3,891
3,663
3,448
EBITDA
16,298
67,769
(3,315)
Equity-based compensation expense
1,638
1,648
1,646
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
690
(147)
4,671
Derivative valuation loss (gain), net
129
(29)
86
Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions
—
(379)
—
Merger-related costs (income), net
—
(49,369)
9,831
Other charges, net
—
(1,349)
585
Adjusted EBITDA
$
18,755
$
18,144
$
13,504
Net income (loss)
$
9,528
$
53,611
$
(7,473)
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense
1,638
1,648
1,646
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
690
(147)
4,671
Derivative valuation loss (gain), net
129
(29)
86
Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions
—
(379)
—
Merger-related costs (income), net
—
(49,369)
9,831
Other charges, net
—
(1,349)
585
GAAP and cash tax expense difference
—
907
—
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
951
9,713
—
Adjusted Net Income
$
12,936
$
14,606
$
9,346
Adjusted Net Income per common share—
- Basic
$
0.28
$
0.31
$
0.23
- Diluted
$
0.28
$
0.31
$
0.22
Weighted average number of shares – basic
45,603,208
46,369,520
40,292,838
Weighted average number of shares – diluted
46,693,294
47,691,816
47,470,416
We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (v) Merger-related costs (income), net and (vi) Other charges, net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense (income), net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.
We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (v) Merger-related costs (income), net, (vi) Other charges, net, (vii) GAAP and cash tax expense difference and (viii) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $49,369 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $20,831 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018), partially offset by $70 thousand of non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recorded $9,831 thousand non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction. For the same period, we also recorded $585 thousand non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests.
