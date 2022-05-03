IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 30,093 vehicles, a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to April 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 112,361 vehicles; a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in April, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 6.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda Reports April Sales Results (PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 5,274 vehicles in April, a decrease of 23 percent compared to April 2021.

Sales Highlights

Best April sales ever of the CX-5 with 16,404 vehicles sold.

2 nd best April total sales since 1994.

CPO sales achieved its 2nd best April ever.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 5,999 vehicles, a decrease of 13.2 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 13.8 percent, with 18,918 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 533 vehicles, a decrease of 88.1 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.9 percent, with 11,893 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























































Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































April April YOY % % MTD

April April YOY % % MTD







2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR































Mazda3 3,594 3,794 (5.3)% (8.8)%

13,086 13,786 (5.1)% (6.9)%





Mazda 3 Sdn 1,361 2,289 (40.5)% (42.7)%

5065 8,882 (43.0)% (44.1)%





Mazda 3 HB 2,233 1,505 48.4% 42.9%

8021 4,904 63.6% 60.4%































Mazda6 7 1,517 (99.5)% (99.6)%

332 5,802 (94.3)% (94.4)%































MX-5 Miata 658 1,310 (49.8)% (51.6)%

2,263 4,053 (44.2)% (45.3)%





MX-5 224 603 (62.9)% (64.2)%

748 1,682 (55.5)% (56.4)%





MXR 434 707 (38.6)% (40.9)%

1515 2,371 (36.1)% (37.4)%































CX-3 - 893 - -

- 2,406 - -





CX-30 4,545 5,532 (17.8)% (20.9)%

14039 20,121 (30.2)% (31.6)%





CX-5 16,404 14,883 10.2% 6.1%

67057 55,632 20.5% 18.2%





CX-9 3,107 3,188 (2.5)% (6.2)%

13570 12,574 7.9% 5.8%





CX-50 1,700 0 - -

1756 0 - -





MX-30 78 0 - -

258 0 - -































CARS 4,259 6,621 (35.7)% (38.1)%

15,681 23,641 (33.7)% (35.0)%





TRUCKS 25,834 24,496 5.5% 1.6%

96,680 90,734 6.6% 4.5%































TOTAL 30,093 31,117 (3.3)% (6.9)%

112,361 114,375 (1.8)% (3.7)%

























































*Selling Days 27 26





102 100



































Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations