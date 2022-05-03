Pavilion Achieves VMware Certification for NVMe-oF Flash Array

Sole provider of high-performance storage using NVMe/TCP and NVMe/RoCE drivers certified for both Microsoft Windows and VMware vSphere

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion Data Systems , the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-Over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF), announced today the certification of NVMe/TCP for VMware vSphere 7 Update 3. Achieving this certification solidifies Pavilion's position as having the world's broadest certified support for VMware vSphere 7 Update 3.

With certified support on the VMware Compatibility Guide for NVMe/RDMA, NVMe/TCP, NFS, and iSCSI, Pavilion's HyperParallel Flash Array is the industry's sole provider of high performance storage with a multi-protocol platform for modern Ethernet-based VMware shared storage. As a result, customers decrease risk, enjoy choice and control, and can easily deploy Pavilion into existing NAS or iSCSI storage networks, replacing legacy systems that lack performance, capacity, and ability to leverage NVMe-oF.

For data centers that must have the lowest latency for demanding applications like SQL Server or NoSQL databases, Pavilion offers NVMe/RDMA support on VMware vSphere that provides latencies under 25 microseconds for writes and less than 100 microseconds for reads that are superior to all other storage vendors.

"Boston has a large base of CPU and GPU customers, and we are regularly asked for high throughput and low latency solutions to support SQL databases on VMWare vSphere platforms," said Amos Ankrah, Solutions Specialist at Boston. "Our labs are consistently testing products to offer the best solutions for the right applications. Having run our own benchmarks on the innovative Pavilion multi-controller storage platform, we can verify the lightning speeds on VMware vSphere, with microsecond latencies. Offering access to our labs means that other organizations can run their own workloads and benchmarks too."

Administrators can change protocols on the fly through an intuitive GUI from iSCSI to NVMe-oF/TCP and double performance with half the latency . With no messy volume migrations, no cloning of volumes, or data movement, VMs just get higher performance and risk is eliminated.

For NAS customers, Pavilion's certified NFS support delivers up to 78GB/sec Read and 56GB/sec write with capacities up to 2PB in 4 Rack Units (RU). That's 2-10x faster throughput than leading NAS storage arrays when normalized to 1 RU .

"VMware is continuously innovating for our customers and we are leading the industry with our work on NVMe," said Paul Turner, Vice President Product Management vSphere, VMware. "Working with partners like Pavilion we are certifying new NVMe storage systems which help our customers improve performance, reduce cost and gain competitive advantage."

"Pavilion is one of the first certified solutions for vSphere 7 using NVMe/RDMA," said VR Satish Chief Technology Officer at Pavilion. "Adding NVMe/TCP to our existing certifications of NVMe/RDMA, NFS, and iSCSI, enables us to offer the industry's lowest latencies and further strengthens our portfolio to deliver the ultimate in customer choice and control. The bottom line is that I/O performance should no longer be a reason for companies to continue to deploy and operate applications on bare metal."

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion provides the data analytics acceleration platform that enables enterprises to derive greater value from their data—faster, simpler, and at scale. We are the perfect complement for AI/ML, HPC, analytics, edge and other data-driven workloads and the ideal data IO platform for GPU-based computing platforms. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, unlimited scalability and flexibility, providing customers unprecedented choice and control. Learn why Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies choose Pavilion. Visit www.pavilion.io and follow Pavilion on LinkedIn .

