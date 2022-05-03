QHR Health Launches Blog Focused on Hospital Leadership, Finances and Independent Healthcare

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, a leading shared service solutions provider strengthening independent community healthcare, recently launched a blog to share expertise and best practices with its 200 client hospitals and hospital leaders throughout the country. The QHR Health blog focuses on:

Hospital leadership including hospital boards, strategy and compliance,

Hospital finance including revenue cycle management, managed care and payer relations,

Operational excellence including supply chain, workforce productivity and pharmacy management,

Technology and cybersecurity, and

Quality and care transformation.

The QHR Health blog shares insight gleaned from 40+ years of working with independent, community hospitals.

"In the first blog, The QHR Way: The Seven Things Thriving Independent Hospitals Do, I write about the challenges of keeping healthcare local and independent," said Dr. Dwayne Gunter, CEO, QHR Health. "I also share the insights QHR Health has gleaned in its 40+ years of working with hundreds of independent, community hospitals, including:

Instill an organization-wide commitment to clinical and quality performance,

Emphasize workforce productivity and employee engagement,

Prioritize cybersecurity protection and resiliency."

Recent blog posts include:

Nurse Burnout & Shortages: Proven Strategies from the Frontlines , written by Shelley Riser , MSHA, BSN, RN, QHR Health Chief Clinical Officer, , written by, MSHA, BSN, RN, QHR Health Chief Clinical Officer,

Getting Survey-Ready in 2022: 1135 Blanket Waivers of Note , by Sandy Garcia, RN , BSN, MBA, QHR Health Senior Director, Care Transformation, the first of a series of five blogs with insights to help hospitals identify opportunities to mitigate findings on surveys conducted by The Joint Commission, DNV or CMS. by, BSN, MBA, QHR Health Senior Director, Care Transformation, the first of a series of five blogs with insights to help hospitals identify opportunities to mitigate findings on surveys conducted by The Joint Commission, DNV or CMS.

John Waltko , CPA, QHR Health's Vice President, Regulatory and Financial Reporting about proposed rules by CMS that would impact hospital reimbursement. To read part one, click Two blogs by, CPA, QHR Health's Vice President, Regulatory and Financial Reporting about proposed rules by CMS that would impact hospital reimbursement. To read part one, click here

ABOUT QHR HEALTH

At QHR Health, our focus is strengthening independent community healthcare. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with independent hospitals and health systems to ensure that people in communities ranging from small towns to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. Through our portfolio of tech-enabled shared services, QHR Health helps independent hospitals outperform their peers in financial, operational and quality metrics through leverage and economies of scale. To learn how, visit QHR.com (https://qhr.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

