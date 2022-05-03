ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS OFFERS GUESTS CAPTIVATING ADVENTURES THROUGH SUMMER IMMERSE

Expertly curated activities ranging from outdoor excursions to culinary discoveries make Rosewood properties the top destinations for experiential summer travel in 2022

HONG KONG, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer season comes roaring back, many affluential explorers are looking for immersive experiences that help them reconnect with their love of travel. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® is answering the call with the debut of Summer Immerse, a collection of activities and adventures designed to help guests awaken their senses, broaden their horizons, and go deeper into destinations around the world. At the forefront of current trends in luxury travel, Rosewood's Summer Immerse experiences have been thoughtfully created for those who are eager to hit the road as the world enters a new era of exploration. Ranging from culinary journeys to active adventures, these immersive experiences capture the essence of summer in each Rosewood location, giving guests the opportunity to connect with nature, discover local cultures and participate in responsible tourism.

In line with the Rosewood brand's core offerings, Summer Immerse is grounded by four distinct pillars: Culture, rooted in exploring a destination through local practices and vibrant performances; Flavor, tapping into local delicacies and cuisines; Wellness, offering natural remedies, robust rejuvenation practices and high-intensity activities; and Sustainability, focusing on purposeful travel, local initiatives, and community empowerment. A selection of these programs engage with Rosewood's PlaceMakers—brand ambassadors with deep insights into each destination — who use their expertise to craft deeply meaningful guest experiences.

"If the last two years have taught us anything it's that travel is an incredibly positive force, and one that helps us learn, grow, and really connect with ourselves and our global communities," said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "This summer we invite our guests to awaken the full spectrum of their senses, and seek to provide them with their pick of unique activities pegged to both marquee cultural moments and the free spirit of summer – from a courtyard party celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in London to monitoring turtle nesting activities in the British Virgin Islands."

Available at Rosewood's ultra-luxury hotels and resorts now through September 6, the Summer Immerse journeys dive beneath the surface to go beyond typical summer activities and well-known destination offerings, and instead offer guests the opportunities to truly get lost in their surroundings — exploring local culture through the specific lens of each pillar. With this portfolio of activities adding on to Rosewood's stunning accommodations and existing high-end amenities, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is poised to offer guests some of the best luxury getaways for summer travel.

Notable Summer Immerse programs include:

Immerse in Culture:

Val d'Orcia Movie Tour in Siena, Italy (Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco): With its rolling green hills and medieval villages perched on hilltops, it's no wonder Val d'Orcia has been the backdrop for many films and TV series. On this newly launched tour, Rosewood guests will discover famous movie locations with an expert guide in and around Montalcino, Pienza, and San Quirico d'Orcia, among other Tuscan towns.

A Royal Celebration in London, United Kingdom (Rosewood London): For the month of June, Rosewood London will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a historic moment honoring the Queen's 70th year in service. Festivities will include a Jubilee Courtyard Party, inspired by the traditional street party and honoring the best of British festivities, and bringing the magic of this special moment directly to guests with this exclusive offering.

Elephant Sanctuary in Phuket, Thailand (Rosewood Phuket): Rosewood Phuket offers guests a special look at a local home for retired elephants, where pachyderms who have worked all their lives enjoy a well-deserved rest and where the focus is on ethical tourism. Participants of this program are invited to be temporary guests in the elephants' peaceful world, and enjoy the privilege of spending a few hours quietly observing them in their natural habitat, as they wander, feed and bathe.

Style & Shoot in Montecito, California (Rosewood Miramar Beach): Designer, photographer, and Montecito native Kendall Conrad has joined Rosewood Miramar Beach as the property's inaugural PlaceMaker this summer. For her first offering she has curated a "Style & Shoot" package, where guests can engage with her directly for a one-on-one special experience. Participants will get to hand-select accessories from her collection to model for the day in their very own photoshoot that brings them directly into Montecito , shooting with a beautiful background of local scenery selected by Kendall's talented eye. In addition to showcasing Rosewood Miramar Beach's luxurious and beachfront ambience, this shoot gives guests a unique souvenir they won't forget – their own stunning portrait channeling California's effortless style.

The Ultimate Artful Stay in Hong Kong , SAR (Rosewood Hong Kong): During one of the summer's global cultural events, Art Basel Hong Kong, Rosewood Hong Kong will offer art lovers the perfect staycation experience as an official hotel partner. Guests who book this exclusive package will receive complimentary Art Basel Hong Kong VIP tickets for two persons and a private yacht transfer to visit Art Basel's exciting offerings and events. In collaboration with Ruinart, Asaya Kitchen presents the Ruinart Carte Blanche champagne paired dinner menu for guests to enjoy as an add-on experience. For a deeper look at the city's art scene guests can also enjoy a guided tour in Rosewood Hong Kong's museum-worthy art collection led by the property's own Art Ambassador and an exclusive gallery experience at Perrotin Gallery.

Immerse in Flavor:

Taste of Yucatan : Gin Making Workshop in Riviera Maya, Mexico (Rosewood Mayakoba): Rosewood Mayakoba's gin-making workshop is led by the only gin producer on the Yucatan peninsula, Roberto Brinkman of Gin Katun. This special spirit is distilled using traditional methods and spotlights more than twenty botanicals native to the Yucatan . Guests will learn how to distill Gin Katun in this hands-on workshop, which will be followed by a cocktail tasting.

Exclusive Wine Encounters in Paris, France (Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel): Xavier Thuizat, the oenological expert of Hôtel de Crillon, offers guests the chance to discover treasures from the property's storied wine collection. Over the course of two hours, he will present five tastings from prestigious heritage vineyards accompanied by five epicurean bites created by the property's executive chef.

Peking Duck Making in Beijing, China (Rosewood Beijing): Michelin-starred Country Kitchen invites guests to discover the chef's very own secret recipe and technique for creating Beijing's most celebrated dish, Peking Roasted Duck. Country Kitchen creates this dish — a hallmark of imperial cuisine during the Ming and Qing Dynasties — using traditional techniques to ensure the duck is reddish in color, fatty but not greasy, crisp outside, and tender inside.

Immerse in Sustainability:

Turtle Conservation in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands (Rosewood Little Dix Bay): This wilderness adventure allows guests to work with scientists to tag endangered sea turtles and collect information as part of a conservation initiative. This offering comes at a moment of celebration, because for the first time in 10 years turtles have returned to laying eggs on Little Dix Bay's private beach. Guests have the option of pairing their experience with a snorkeling safari around the resort's coral reef to learn about the reef restoration project following Hurricane Irma.

Ranch Lunch and Pulque Tasting Experience in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico (Rosewood San Miguel de Allende): This excursion features a brief tour of the sustainable and organic ranch Via Organica, followed by an authentic Mexican lunch featuring farm-fresh ingredients and a curated tasting of pulque, a fermented drink (similar to kombucha) made onsite from agave nectar.

Pollinator Trail in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi): The property offers guests a walk through the Santa Fe Botanical Garden's pollinator trail to understand why preserving bees and other pollinating insects are so important to the overall health of the local environment and the planet as a whole.

Immerse in Wellness:

Mind, Body & Soul Sessions in Nassau , the Bahamas (Rosewood Baha Mar): This immersive wellness experience offers a range of unique spa treatments, each focused on engaging a specific element of wellbeing — mind, body, and soul. Treatments include ancient Bahamian remedies incorporating Bush medicine, custom-made detox teas, and herbal ointments that balance and create harmony to facilitate a healthy spirit.

Discover Natural Pools in St. Barthelemy , FWI (Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth): Explore a different kind of St. Barth by discovering the untouched part of the island, taking a dip into the natural pools of Grand Fond. As part of this unique wellness experience, guests will follow the steps of an expert guide on a hike along the ocean and discover the natural beauty of the island while learning more about its rich cultural heritage.

El Retiro Sense Journey in Madrid, Spain (Rosewood Villa Magna): This wellness activity brings guests directly into their surroundings with a guided power walk through El Retiro , one of the city's largest parks, boosting energy and oxygenating the body, whilst also enriching guests with its cultural and historic landmarks, including statues, monuments, and gardens from Spain's royal past. This is followed by a revitalizing leg and foot massage with organic aromatherapy, focusing on acupressure points, restoring a sense of balance and calm at the property's Sense Spa.

For additional details on Summer Immerse, please visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/summer-immerse.

