Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

HOLON, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Sapiens International Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sapiens International)
Sapiens International Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sapiens International)(PRNewswire)

Summary Results for First Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q1 2022

Q1 2021

% Change

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

% Change

Revenue

$117.7

$109.6

7.4%

$117.7

$110.2

6.8%

Gross Profit

$49.4

$44.3

11.7%

$52.9

$49.2

7.5%

Gross Margin

42.0%

40.4%

160 bps

45.0%

44.7%

30 bps

Operating Income

$16.5

$12.4

33.8%

$20.8

$19.0

9.3%

Operating Margin

14.1%

11.3%

 280 bps

17.6%

17.2%

40 bps

Net Income (*)

$13.9

$9.8

41.6%

$17.3

$14.9

16.0%

Diluted EPS

$0.25

$0.18

38.9%

$0.31

$0.27

14.8%


(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens started 2022 with solid results in our first quarter that showed non-GAAP revenue of $117.7 million and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 17.6%. This is a reflection of our ability to keep growing while improving profitability," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens.

"Europe and APAC continue to experience growth with new exciting prospects and customers. In North America, we see a positive improvement. We continue to invest in our products, which is  reflected in our market brand and pipeline," continued Mr. Al-Dor.

Sapiens reiterated today its revenue guidance of $495 million to $500 million for 2022, along with an increase in its profit margin from a range of 17.0% to 17.3%, to a range of 17.4% to 17.6%.

"Furthermore, Sapiens remains committed to returning value to shareholders," stated Al-Dor.

"We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.47 per share, or $25.9 million in total – reflecting our continued confidence in our business and Sapiens' ability to generate cash."

The dividend is in line with the Company's policy of distributing up to 40% of its annual non-GAAP net income. The dividend will be paid on May 25, 2022 to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022.

The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and to non-Israeli, shareholders of record.

"Moving forward, we have approved a change to our dividend policy, whereby we will pay out dividends on a semi-annual basis, reflecting our confidence in recurring positive cash flow generation," concluded Roni Al-Dor, President & CEO of Sapiens.

Quarterly Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call and webcast today, May 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 pm. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management.  For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Shay Assaraf
Chief Marketing Officer, Sapiens
Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

Investors Contact

Brett Maas
Managing Partner, Hayden IR
+1 646-536-7331
Brett.Maas@HaydenIR.com

 

Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
+1 541-904-5075
kim@HaydenIR.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





  Three months ended





March 31,





2022


2021





 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)









 Revenue


117,695


109,592


 Cost of revenue


68,278


65,336









 Gross profit


49,417


44,256









 Operating expenses:







 Research and development, net


14,150


13,088



 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


18,719


18,803


 Total operating expenses


32,869


31,891









 Operating income


16,548


12,365









 Financial and other expenses (income), net


(348)


515


 Taxes on income


2,938


1,948
















 Net income


13,958


9,902









 Attributable to non-controlling interest


32


67









 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


13,926


9,835
















 Basic earnings per share


0.25


0.18









 Diluted earnings per share


0.25


0.18















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used
to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)


55,093


54,689








Weighted average number of shares outstanding used
to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)


55,630


55,567


SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




Three months ended




March 31,




2022


2021




(unaudited)


(unaudited)








GAAP revenue


117,695


109,592


Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


23


630


Non-GAAP revenue


117,718


110,222








GAAP gross profit


49,417


44,256


Revenue adjustment


23


630


Amortization of capitalized software


1,471


1,784


Amortization of other intangible assets


2,032


2,559


Non-GAAP gross profit


52,943


49,229








GAAP operating income


16,548


12,365


Gross profit adjustments


3,526


4,973


Capitalization of software development


(1,746)


(1,632)


Amortization of other intangible assets


1,244


1,366


Stock-based compensation


931


1,399


Acquisition-related costs (*)


267


529


Non-GAAP operating income


20,770


19,000








  GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


13,926


9,835


  Operating income adjustments


4,222


6,635


  Tax effect on NON-GAAP adjustment


(850)


(1,562)


  Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


17,298


14,908








Diluted earnings per share


0.31


0.27








Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute diluted earnings

per share (in thousands)


55,630


55,567








(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation 
U.S. dollars in thousands







Three months ended




 March 31,




2022


2021








GAAP operating profit


16,548


12,365








Non-GAAP adjustments:






Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


 

23


630


Amortization of capitalized software


1,471


1,784


Amortization of other intangible assets


3,276


3,925


Capitalization of software development


(1,746)


(1,632)


Stock-based compensation


931


1,399


Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs


267


529








Non-GAAP operating profit


20,770


19,000








Depreciation


1,140


1,120








Adjusted EBITDA


21,910


20,120








Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)












Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q2 2021


Q1 2021











Revenues

117,718


119,854


118,442


115,036


110,222

Gross profit

52,943


53,933


53,413


51,720


49,229

Operating income

20,770


21,590


21,019


19,795


19,000

Adjusted EBITDA

21,910


23,579


22,144


20,920


20,120

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

17,298


17,681


16,976


15,975


14,908











Diluted earnings per share

0.31


0.32


0.31


0.29


0.27

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown 
U.S. dollars in thousands












Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q2 2021


Q1 2021











North America

49,009


48,872


48,952


46,767


44,754

Europe

59,267


62,416


59,707


59,718


57,642

Rest of the World

9,442


8,566


9,783


8,551


7,826











Total

117,718


119,854


118,442


115,036


110,222

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands












Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q2 2021


Q1 2021











Cash-flow from operating activities

18,330


27,386


14,556


26,845


11,755

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,746)


(2,256)


(2,064)


(1,959)


(1,632)

Capital expenditures

(453)


(801)


(1,082)


(1,082)


(821)

Free cash-flow

16,131


24,329


11,410


23,804


9,302











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)

-


407


477


-


1,280











Adjusted free cash-flow

16,131


24,736


11,887


23,804


10,582











(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands










March 31,


December 31,




2022


2021




 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)







 ASSETS












 CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


171,309


190,243


Short-term bank deposit


35,000


20,000


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


82,473


76,261


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


14,354


13,841








Total current assets


303,136


300,345







 LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


13,889


14,458


Severance pay fund


5,802


5,954


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


336,593


343,283


Operating lease right-of-use assets


41,256


43,665


Other long-term assets


7,207


7,288








Total long-term assets


404,747


414,648







 TOTAL ASSETS


707,883


714,993







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











 CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


5,264


5,008


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


19,796


19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


77,101


76,450


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


10,626


10,827


Deferred revenue


45,272


39,614








Total current liabilities


158,059


151,695







 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


59,208


78,986


Deferred tax liabilities


14,617


15,360


Other long-term liabilities


12,160


12,144


Long-term operating lease liabilities


36,916


38,751


Redeemable non-controlling interest


99


101


Accrued severance pay


9,067


9,236








Total long-term liabilities


132,067


154,578







EQUITY



417,757


408,720







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


707,883


714,993






SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands




For the three months ended

March 31,


2022


2021


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

13,958


9,902

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

5,887


6,829

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

18


26

Capital loss from sale of property and equipment

7


5

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

931


1,399





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:




Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(7,357)


(10,541)

Deferred tax liabilities, net

(471)


(1,913)

Other operating assets

959


6,116

Trade payables

(34)


609

Other operating liabilities

(1,136)


(7,774)

Deferred revenues

5,526


6,995

Accrued severance pay, net

42


102





Net cash provided by operating activities

18,330


11,755





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchase of property and equipment

(453)


(821)

Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits

(15,033)


-

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-


154

Capitalized software development costs

(1,746)


(1,632)





Net cash used in investing activities

(17,232)


(2,299)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

-


413

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)


(19,796)

Payment of contingent considerations

-


(537)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

-


(31)





Net cash used in financing activities

(19,796)


(19,951)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(236)


118





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(18,934)


(10,377)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

190,243


152,561





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

171,309


142,184

Debentures Covenants
As of March 31, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $415.6 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (42.75)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.41).

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301538259.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.