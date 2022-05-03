SEEM to host webinar series for potential participants

ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) members will host a series of webinars for entities interested in participating in SEEM when operations begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

SEEM is a simple but powerful structure designed to facilitate intra-hour transactions utilizing unused transmission capacity to achieve cost savings. SEEM follows all FERC-approved rules and requirements for existing bilateral markets today, but with additional data transparency and reporting to FERC. Participation in SEEM is voluntary and open to all entities that meet the appropriate requirements.

The webinars will take place on the following dates:

Session I – SEEM: An Overview of the Exchange and How to Participate (Legal & Operational Considerations)

Session II – Market Principles, Part 1: An Overview of the Network Infrastructure and a Walk-through of Platform Matching Examples

Session III – Market Principles, Part 2: A Deeper Dive - Tagging processes, Settlement, and Publicly Available Information

Each session will have time for questions and answers. Interested parties must register prior to all events to be admitted. To register please visit the SEEM Introductory Webinar Series registration site.

