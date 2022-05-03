TEXAS DE BRAZIL OPENS FIRST RESTAURANT IN QATAR

Restaurant in Mall of Qatar Marks the Brazilian Steakhouse's 63rd Location

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil, world-famous Brazilian Steakhouse, opened Monday in Doha, Qatar. The new 551 sq. meter restaurant features authentic Brazilian-style themed décor, an indoor dining room that seats 52 guests and a terrace that can accommodate up to 104 guests. Located in the Mall of Qatar on the ground level, near the main Oasis, the new Qatar location is the company's 63rd restaurant and 12th international location.

"We're excited to once again partner with Gourmet Gulf and open our first restaurant in Qatar," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "Mall of Qatar is the region's favorite destination for shopping, entertainment and dining, making it the perfect location to introduce our unique Brazilian churrascaria dining experience to the residents of Qatar and visitors alike."

"Following Texas de Brazil's success in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we are thrilled to now open in Doha, Qatar which is one of the most dynamic and growing cities in the region. The hospitality industry in Qatar is thriving and there is growing demand for best-in-class international restaurants. With a vibrant food scene, Mall of Qatar is an ideal location for us to launch the highly successful Texas de Brazil dining experience to Qatari residents and visitors," says Sami Daud, Executive Chairman Gourmet Gulf.

The restaurant's menu combines the cuisine of Southern Brazil with the generous spirit of Texas, for an unparalleled experience in fine dining. At each table, Gauchos will carve an array of grilled beef, lamb, prawns, chicken and sausage, as directed by the guests' red and green disks that indicate when to bring more meat or when a break is needed. The steakhouse also offers an elaborate salad area, beautifully decorated by large tropical flowers and featuring over 50-fresh gourmet items, such as imported cheeses, charcuterie, roasted vegetables and creamy lobster bisque.

Texas de Brazil also offers a variety of beverages and decadent desserts from the a-la-carte menu which includes a selection of specialty mocktails, to further enhance the dining experience.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic Brazilian steakhouse featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil now has 63 locations, including 12 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com .

