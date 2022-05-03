The Top Marketing Automation Software Champions Named by SoftwareReviews Users for 2022

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Marketing Automation Emotional Footprint Awards. Ten providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been identified as Champions.

Marketing Automation Software helps marketing departments automate repetitive tasks such as email marketing, social media, and ad campaigns. Businesses use marketing automation software to help with lead generation, nurturing, measuring the overall ROI on campaigns, and handling repetitive tasks to reduce human error and save employees time.

The best Marketing Automation software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Marketing Automation Software Champions are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket Marketing Automation Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

