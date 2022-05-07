Resecurity Claims Platinum Cybersecurity Award at the 2022 TITAN Business Awards

Innovative cybersecurity and threat intelligence company recognized for rapid growth, innovative solutions and leading the market

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a Los Angeles -based cybersecurity and intelligence company, has received platinum recognition in the cybersecurity company and organization category from the TITAN Business Awards. The TITAN Business Awards acknowledge the achievements of both entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide, providing recognition for fast-growing, innovative organizations worldwide.

Resecurity was recognized as a leading cybersecurity organization based on the strength of its nomination, company growth, global expansion, and investments in R&D. The award comes at a time of exponential growth of the global cybersecurity industry, with the market valued at USD 181.12 billion in 2021 and predicted to reach $307.70 billion in 2026 (a CAGR of 11.2%).[1] Rising spending on cybersecurity solutions attributed to the increasing threat of cyberattacks and government regulations is projected to propel the cybersecurity market's revenues during the forecast period.

"Today, organizations face the challenge of increasing cyber threats while also rebuilding after the global pandemic, making cybersecurity and threat intelligence essential. The Resecurity team has worked diligently the past year to meet the ever-changing needs and threatscape of modern enterprises. This recognition from TITAN Business Awards is a testament to our team's hard work and the value our solutions bring to our clients and partners," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, Inc.

Resecurity's cyber threat intelligence solutions provide proactive alerts and comprehensive visibility of digital risks targeting an organization's ecosystem. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

Since 2017, the company has grown revenue by 1,446%, garnering credit as one of the fastest-growing companies from Inc. Magazine and the Financial Times. In the past year alone, the company has expanded globally, announced a dedicated cyber research center, exhibited, and presented at key industry conferences and scaled its cybersecurity services and solutions.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An official member of AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and Infragard. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

