CCTV+: Mother's Day: Xi Bears Mother's Words in Mind to Honor Duties to Nation, People

BEIJING, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Chinese President Xi Jinping, "Children's upbringing begins with mother's education." His mother Qi Xin runs deep in Xi's outlook on life and philosophy of governance, prompting him to solemnly honor his duties to the nation and the people.

Ahead of the Mother's Day, China Media Group (CMG) published stories recounting how Qi taught his son and set an exemplar model for the Chinese president, in the celebration to honor motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Qi, who was born in 1924, joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1939 at the age of 15, becoming a staunch supporter of the Party's values and beliefs.

Over the years, Qi taught her son many important lessons of life through her words and deeds, such as to serve the country with selfless loyalty, work hard and handle all affairs well, and be strict with oneself.

Xi put on the backpack and left home at the age of 15 to live and work with the farmers in Liangjiahe Village of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

During the years in the countryside, Xi was accompanied by a sewing bag embroidered with "mom's heart" made by Qi. The words were meant to remind Xi of staying true to one's original aspiration for the country and the revolutionary cause, which are spirits shared by both the mother and the son.

During Xi's entire upbringing, his mother often urges him to be strict with himself, especially when he is in a leadership position. Xi's philosophy and practice of governing the country has always been featured by maintaining integrity and solidarity to serve the public good.

In June 2000, Qi visited Beiliang Red Army Primary School in Zhaojin township, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The Beiliang Red Army Primary School, which was opened in 1955, used to be a revolutionary site, where the Chenjiapo Conference was held.

Seeing its dilapidated classrooms and shabby facilities, Qi mobilized her whole family to donate to relocate and rebuild the school.

Over the years, Xi has always kept in mind his mother's words, stayed true to his original aspiration, and taken on his due responsibilities. For Xi, to serve the people wholeheartedly is his "greatest filial piety" to his mother.

