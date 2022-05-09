EmergeOrtho-Triangle Announces New Location: Fuquay-Varina North Carolina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho is now serving patients at a new office in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. This new location expands our specialty orthopedic services to even more people who live, work, and play in the Triangle Region.

EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region now offers orthopedic urgent care, total joint replacement, diagnostic imaging, and physical therapy in Fuquay-Varina. (PRNewswire)

With orthopedic urgent care, total joint replacement, diagnostic imaging, and occupational and physical therapy, Fuquay-Varina, NC is now a leading destination for excellent orthopedic care in the Triangle Region. It joins 16 other locations in the area, including medical centers and urgent care facilities in Apex, Chapel Hill, Durham, Oxford, Raleigh, Wake Forest, and more.

"Opening the new facility in Fuquay-Varina allows us to reach more people who live on the outskirts of the Triangle Region," explained EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region President and Spine Specialist Dr. David Musante. "It's important that we provide specialty Orthopedic Urgent Care for accidents and injuries and to be able to reach more people who want to avoid going to the emergency room. As the newest part of the EmergeOrtho family, Fuquay-Varina expands the range of specialists our patients can access."

EmergeOrtho Fuquay-Varina provides walk-in orthopedic urgent care, an invaluable service for active local residents. Urgent care is ideal for sprains, strains, fractures, and unexplained muscle, joint, and back pain. Instead of wasting time waiting in an emergency room, patients can get the specialty care they need right away in this convenient new location.

The new Fuquay-Varina location offers additional specialties for patients needing ongoing orthopedic care:

Advanced diagnostic imaging for diagnosing both urgent care and regular patients

Joint replacement surgeries performed by experienced, board-certified orthopedic surgeons and joint specialists

Physical and occupational therapy for rehabilitation after injuries and surgeries

To learn more about the specialty offerings in Fuquay-Varina , visit the EmergeOrtho website. Request an appointment today to work with the Triangle Region's best orthopedic specialists.

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle practices consist of 16 locations, including 13 Orthopedic Urgent Cares located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Durham, Dunn, Fuquay-Varina, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

CONTACT: Chris Adkins, chris.adkins@EmergeOrtho.com

(PRNewsfoto/EmergeOrtho, P.A.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EmergeOrtho, P.A.