InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Head Covering & Mask (CHK-180)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to ensure that a protective mask is readily available for use when wearing a hat or cap," said one of two inventors, from Shorewood, Ill., "so we invented the HAT MASK/ VISOR MASK. Our design would also enable you to safely store your mask when not in use."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective head and face covering to protect yourself and others against germs and viruses. In doing so, it ensures that a protective mask is readily available if needed. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

