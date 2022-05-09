Vista Outdoor to Host Investor Day

ANOKA, Minn. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 39 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts. The event will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the New York Stock Exchange, with the presentation portion of the event running from 10 a.m. (EDT) to 11:30 a.m. (EDT).

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Presenters include CEO Chris Metz, CFO Sudhanshu Priyadarshi and leaders from several of the company's business units, including Jason Vanderbrink, President, Ammunition, and Vishak Sankaran, President, Outdoor Accessories and Golf.

Attendees must pre-register for the webcast by following this link and completing the registration form. Investors may also access the webcast and related presentation materials from the Vista Outdoor website (https://vistaoutdoor.com/). Choose "Investors" then "Events and Presentations."

A live webcast of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of Vista Outdoor's website at https://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event-calendar. An online archive of the webcast and presentation slides will be available after the conclusion of the event and remain on the website for one year.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

IR Contact:

Shelly HubbardPhone: 612-518-5406

E-mail: investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

Media Contact:

Eric Smith

Phone: 901-573-9156

Email: media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.