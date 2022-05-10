Meta House Receives Large Donation from Phoenix Investors for Annual Fundraiser

Program celebrates long-term recovery from addiction

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee's Meta House recently received a large donation from Phoenix Investors, a Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm, in support of their annual fundraiser. The accompanying event, entitled "A Day for Meta House: Metamorphosis," will include several one-hour sessions on May 11 and May 20 throughout the greater Milwaukee area. The event centers around two women who are in long-term recovery; the women will share their stories, highlighting the changes they've made along the way and the role Meta House and the recovery community as a whole have played in their success.

This year, A Day for Meta House is presented by Phoenix Investors and supports the organization's mission to end the generational cycle of addiction by healing women and strengthening families. As an added incentive to raise funds, Phoenix Investors is sponsoring a matching gift opportunity of up to $25,000. BMO Harris Bank is also a presenting sponsor.

"A Day for Meta House raises critical funds in support of programming that is essential to the wellbeing of about 500 local families each year," said Valerie P. Vidal, President and CEO of Meta House. "I extend a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, specifically Phoenix Investors, for their support. I'm deeply moved by the level of courage and determination our clients demonstrate each day to overcome numerous and seemingly insurmountable barriers to offer themselves and their families a brighter future."

"Meta House performs a necessary and specialized service for both our communities and individual families," said Frank Crivello, Chairman & Founder of Phoenix Investors, of the organization. "We're honored to support such a meaningful initiative and know the donation will go to help those who truly need it most."

To register or for more information, please visit www.metahouse.org/aday-for-meta-house.

About Meta House

Milwaukee-based nonprofit Meta House has been a leader in drug and alcohol treatment for women for almost sixty years. The organization provides holistic, trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment services so that vulnerable women and families thrive well beyond their stay.

Learn more about the organization at www.metahouse.org.

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors, a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and its affiliate companies hold interests in industrial, retail, office, and single tenant net leased properties amounting to approximately 52 million square feet, spanning 29 states. Its core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Meta House