City Wide Facility Solutions Expands with Birmingham Location

Entrepreneur Brings Premier Facility Solutions to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, is opening a location in the Birmingham area — making this the first location in the state of Alabama, and number 76 across the U.S. and Canada. The new office will serve Birmingham and the surrounding areas.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide) (PRNewswire)

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Birmingham and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Edwin "Bubba" Snider III has partnered with Tim Spink and existing City Wide Facility Solutions owner Ken Miner (St. Louis) to open the City Wide Facility Solutions at 400 Century Park South, Suite 100 in Birmingham.

"We have such an experienced group opening this location, it's sure to be a win for the Birmingham market," said Snider. "Our City Wide Facility Solutions team is ready for action and prepared to provide our managed services to the community."

Before joining City Wide Facility Solutions, Snider had more than 20 years of experience in lab services. He led regional and national teams and managed mobile phlebotomists along with brick and mortar draw sites. Snider also grew his background in sales and client engagement during this period. Co-owner Miner has been with City Wide Facility Solutions as the owner of the St. Louis location since 2017. Additionally, both Miner and the third co-owner, Spink, have extensive experience with City Wide through previous employment at the corporate office.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide Facility Solutions puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company. More independent businesses and commercial properties will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in California, Delaware, Georgia and Louisiana in the coming months.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Birmingham and the services it offers, please visit https://birmingham.gocitywide.com or call (205) 536-6121.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions