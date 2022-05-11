easyMarkets Launches MT5 with Variable Spreads

easyMarkets is once again launching a new product giving our clients even more choice when trading.

LIMASSOL,Cyprus, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to our already robust selection of platforms including easyMarkets proprietary web and mobile platform, MT4 and TradingView, we now offer MT5 with variable spreads and higher leverage of 500:1 (higher leverage is not available for European and Australian clients due to regulation).

We believe that this new product launch will better facilitate our client's trading, allowing them to choose between floating or fixed spreads – or both if they choose to, all in the same ecosystem. Our mission is and always has been to offer traders an industry leading experience, and that's why we are tirelessly developing and launching updates to our services, products and platforms we offer. We are also constantly adding to the list of shares and other instruments on all our platforms including MT5.

Chief Marketing Officer Ohad Golan

This gives our clients even more choice when trading, with all the benefits and risk management tools available on MT4 including:

Negative Balance Protection

No Commission or hidden fees

Expert Advisors (EA) allowed

Why does easyMarkets offer variable spreads on MT5?

Variable spreads, fluctuate depending on market conditions (generally when there is increased liquidity or high volatility) – meaning they become tighter or wider, whereas fixed spreads never change during market hours and this gives clients yet another strategy to use when trading. Also in general variable spreads are lower than fixed, but require closer exposure management.

We want our clients to have all the strategic advantages available to them when on the market. If our clients' strategy and trading methods are better served by variable or fixed spreads they have that choice with easyMarkets!

Sign up is simple and straightforward once the client has registered and confirmed their account.

