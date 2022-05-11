EPM Welcomes Laura Brandao as Chief Growth Officer

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) is entering a new era with the announcement of Laura Brandao as Chief Growth Officer.

EPM's CEO, Eddy Perez says, "We are excited to welcome Laura Brandao to EPM's executive team. Brandao's leadership and culture of progression makes our mission of empowering people stronger. Please help us welcome Laura Brandao as our newly appointed Chief Growth Officer at EPM. We couldn't be more excited for what she will bring to our organization."

A well-regarded champion for the industry, Laura Brandao joins EPM as a shareholder and part of the executive team after having launched AFR wholesale in 2007, which grew to a top 10 national wholesale lender. Brandao is the Chair of NAMMBA's Visionary program, The Chair of the MBANJ Women's committee, The Chair of Women with Vision, a board member of Mortflix, and is a mortgage executive coach - as well as a 3 -time best-selling author.

Her most recent honors include: 2022 10 Most Inspirational Businesswomen, 2021 MPA Housing Industry Icon, a four-time winner of Most Powerful Women in mortgage, a 3-time Woman of Influence, and a 3-time Women with Vision, as well as a 2022 NJBIZ Top leaders in finance.

In her position as Chief Growth Officer, Brandao's mission is to unify through collaboration in every department at EPM, truly grow the brand and the company to the heights of being a top ten lender. Laura has led thousands in this industry and is a pivotal pundit of mortgage, leadership, culture, and personal development.

"I'm excited to start this new adventure with EPM of empowering people more," Brandao says. "As Chief Growth Officer, it is my hope that we make a bigger impact on the mortgage industry together. Thank you all for your support and love. We look forward to serving, supporting, and celebrating with you."

BEGINNINGS:

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 50 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net or call toll-free (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Blaine McCarty at (678)205-3554, or email reachout@epm.net

