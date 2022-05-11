FRAS-LE ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM Q122

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), an auto-parts powerhouse whose portfolio includes iconic products and brands, as well as the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and an international leader in the field, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2022. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with the IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards.

MAIN RESULTS – Q122

(Percentages show variations with the respective periods from Q121 and Q421 – amounts in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: Q122: BRL 704.8 (+10.0%) | Q122: BRL 704.8 (+2.9%)

Net revenue in the domestic market: Q122: BRL 408.4 (+0.4%) | Q122: BRL 408.4 (-3.4%)

Net revenue in the foreign market: Q122: BRL 296.4 (+26.6%) | Q122: BRL 296.4 (+13.1%)

Export Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad): Q122: USD 56.5 (+32.8%) | Q122: USD 56.5 (+20.1%)

Consolidated gross profit: Q122: BRL 194.5 (+3.2%) | Q122: BRL 194.5 (+7.2%)

Operating Profit: Q122: BRL 78.0 (-19.4%) | Q122: BRL 78.0 (+159.8%)

EBITDA: Q122: BRL 106.0 (-15.6%) | Q122: BRL 106.0 (+77.2%)

Consolidated net income: Q122: BRL 27.9 (-53.9%) | Q122: BRL 27.9 (+26.5%)

RESULTS VIDEO-CONFERENCE

(In Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English)

12/05 – 11 am Brazil | 10 am New York | 3 pm London

Register / Access Video-Conference: Click here

Contact RI

Email: ri@fras-le.com

Website: http://ri.fras-le.com.br

Hemerson Fernando de Souza

Tel.: +55 54 3239-1519

View original content:

SOURCE Fras-le S.A.